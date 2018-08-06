Lenovo Reveals Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X Specs

Lenovo has listed the specifications for AMD's unreleased Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X processors on the website for its ThinkCentre M725 small form factor (SFF) desktops.

Although AMD's marketing efforts are currently focused on promoting its next-generation Threadripper 2000-series processors, the chipmaker hasn't forgotten about the mainstream crowd. The Ryzen 2000-series replacements for the Ryzen 3 1300X and Ryzen 5 1500X processors are expected to come out shortly after AMD launches Threadripper 2 on August 13. Both the Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X adopt AMD's Zen+ 12nm design, so they should come with notable improvements, including higher operating clocks and better memory support.

As its name suggests, the Ryzen 3 2300X is the direct successor to the existing Ryzen 3 1300X. It's a quad-core processor that lacks simultaneous multithreading technology for adding virtual cores (threads). According to the specifications provided by Lenovo, the Ryzen 3 2300X carries a base clock of 3.5GHz, just like its predecessor. However, thanks to the Zen+ design, the Ryzen 3 2300X boasts a boost clock of 4GHz, which represents a 300MHz upgrade over the previous Ryzen 3 1300X.

The Ryzen 5 2500X is also a quad-core processor, but unlike the Ryzen 3 2300X, this chip has simultaneous multithreading in its feature set. The processor has a 3.6GHz base clock and 4GHz turbo clock, which is 100MHz and 300MHz, respectively, faster than the previous Ryzen 5 1500X. Although Lenovo didn't disclose the total cache for the two processors, they purportedly retain the same configuration as the previous generation. Also, both the Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X will play nicely with DDR4 memory modules up to 2,933MHz.