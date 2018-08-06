Trending

Lenovo Reveals Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X Specs

Lenovo has listed the specifications for AMD's unreleased Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X processors on the website for its ThinkCentre M725 small form factor (SFF) desktops.

Although AMD's marketing efforts are currently focused on promoting its next-generation Threadripper 2000-series processors, the chipmaker hasn't forgotten about the mainstream crowd. The Ryzen 2000-series replacements for the Ryzen 3 1300X and Ryzen 5 1500X processors are expected to come out shortly after AMD launches Threadripper 2 on August 13. Both the Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X adopt AMD's Zen+ 12nm design, so they should come with notable improvements, including higher operating clocks and better memory support.

As its name suggests, the Ryzen 3 2300X is the direct successor to the existing Ryzen 3 1300X. It's a quad-core processor that lacks simultaneous multithreading technology for adding virtual cores (threads). According to the specifications provided by Lenovo, the Ryzen 3 2300X carries a base clock of 3.5GHz, just like its predecessor. However, thanks to the Zen+ design, the Ryzen 3 2300X boasts a boost clock of 4GHz, which represents a 300MHz upgrade over the previous Ryzen 3 1300X.

The Ryzen 5 2500X is also a quad-core processor, but unlike the Ryzen 3 2300X, this chip has simultaneous multithreading in its feature set. The processor has a 3.6GHz base clock and 4GHz turbo clock, which is 100MHz and 300MHz, respectively, faster than the previous Ryzen 5 1500X. Although Lenovo didn't disclose the total cache for the two processors, they purportedly retain the same configuration as the previous generation. Also, both the Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X will play nicely with DDR4 memory modules up to 2,933MHz.

ModelRyzen 5 2500XRyzen 5 1500XRyzen 3 2300XRyzen 3 1300X
MicroarchitectureZen+ZenZen+Zen
Processor CorePinnacle RidgeSummit RidgePinnacle RidgeSummit Ridge
Manufacturing Process12nm14nm12nm14nm
Cores / Threads4 / 84 / 84 / 44 / 4
Base CPU Frequency3.6GHz3.5GHz3.5GHz3.5GHz
Turbo CPU Frequency4GHz3.7GHz4GHz3.7GHz
Total Cache18MB (2MB L2 + 16MB L3)18MB (2MB L2 + 16MB L3)10MB (2MB L2 + 8MB L3)10MB (2MB L2 + 8MB L3)
DRAM SupportDDR4-2933DDR4-2666DDR4-2933DDR4-2666
TDP65W65W65W65W
  • hannibal 07 August 2018 05:04
    Ryzen 2500x seems to be the sweet spot for AMD cpu this time, if you don`t need to do heavy multitaskig. The speed pump seems good and there Are enough cores and streams to most task. Now it depends on how They Are priced.
  • neblogai 07 August 2018 05:15
    Leaks show 2500X to have 8MB, not 16MB of L3. And there is speculation, that it is so because new CPUs use single CCX, not cores/cache from both CCX'es. CPUz shows 2300X/2500X L3 cache as '8MB', not ('2x4MB' or '2x8MB'), like before.
  • Soda-88 07 August 2018 08:57
    1500X/2500X is a waste of money compared to 1600/2600. 2/4 extra cores/threads for $10...
  • aswindamara 07 August 2018 10:08
    I really need that 2500x, waiting since july :(.
