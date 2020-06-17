Trending

Lenovo Upgrades ThinkPad P Series Workstations and X1 Extreme With Ultra Performance Mode

Lenovo’s ThinkPad P
(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo’s ThinkPad P-line of workstations is getting a refresh, and is joined by the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3. All of the laptops will use 10th Gen Intel H-series processors (some also have Xeon options) and will offer a new “ultra performance mode” when they release in July. 


Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 3Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 1Lenovo ThinkPad P15V Gen 1Lenovo ThinkPad P17 Gen 1Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3
CPU10th Gen Intel Core or Xeon10th Gen Intel Core or Xeon10th Gen Intel Core or Xeon10th Gen Intel Core or XeonUp to 10th Generation Intel Core vPro
GPUUp to Nvidia Quadro T2000Up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000Nvidia Quadro P620Up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti Max-Q
RAMUp to 64GB DDR4Up to 128GB DDR4Up to 64GB DDR4Up to 128GB DDR4Up to 64GB DDR4
StorageUp to 4TB M.2 NVMe SSDUp to 4TBUp to 4TBUp to 4TBUp to 4TB PCIe SSD
DisplayUP to 15.6-inch 4K OLED Touch, HDR 500 True Black, Dolby Vision HDRUp to 15.6-inch 4K OLED Touch HDR500 True BlackUp to 15.6-inch 4K UHD, 600 nit, Dolby Vision HDRUp to 17.3-inch 4K IPS 500 nits, Dolby Vision HDRUp to 15.6-inch 4K OLED Touch HDR 500 
Battery80 WHr94 WHr68 WHr94 WHr80 WHr
Starting Price$2,019 $1,979 $1,349 $2,119 $1,749

The Lenovo ThinkPad P15 and P17 take the place of the P53 and P73. The ThinkPad P1 is on its third release, as is the ThinkPad X1 Extreme. The ThinkPad P15V is a brand new release. 

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo says the ultra performance mode lets users “take full control of their performance settings. If they need to complete a render as fast as possible or demo high-fidelity VR content while maintaining a stable framerate, users can now dial up the system, ensuring peak performance.”

The P15 and P17 are getting new thermal designs, which the company claims means there is 13% more  air flow. That’s on top of a 40% larger CPU heatsink, bigger vents and a thermal mesh.

Those two laptops will include the CPUs and GPUs on daughter cards as opposed to soldering them to the board, which the company says allows it to offer four times as many CPU and GPU options as previous versions.

The P15V is an alternate option, starting at $1,349, that is being pushed as a budget 15-inch workstation.

The P1 Gen 3 is bringing some new quality of life features, including an anti-smudge coating to reduce fingerprints, better speakers and a 600-nit panel options, as well as optional LTE.