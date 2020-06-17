Lenovo Upgrades ThinkPad P Series Workstations and X1 Extreme With Ultra Performance Mode

Lenovo’s ThinkPad P-line of workstations is getting a refresh, and is joined by the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3. All of the laptops will use 10th Gen Intel H-series processors (some also have Xeon options) and will offer a new “ultra performance mode” when they release in July.



Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 1 Lenovo ThinkPad P15V Gen 1 Lenovo ThinkPad P17 Gen 1 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 CPU 10th Gen Intel Core or Xeon 10th Gen Intel Core or Xeon 10th Gen Intel Core or Xeon 10th Gen Intel Core or Xeon Up to 10th Generation Intel Core vPro GPU Up to Nvidia Quadro T2000 Up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 Nvidia Quadro P620 Up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti Max-Q RAM Up to 64GB DDR4 Up to 128GB DDR4 Up to 64GB DDR4 Up to 128GB DDR4 Up to 64GB DDR4 Storage Up to 4TB M.2 NVMe SSD Up to 4TB Up to 4TB Up to 4TB Up to 4TB PCIe SSD Display UP to 15.6-inch 4K OLED Touch, HDR 500 True Black, Dolby Vision HDR Up to 15.6-inch 4K OLED Touch HDR500 True Black Up to 15.6-inch 4K UHD, 600 nit, Dolby Vision HDR Up to 17.3-inch 4K IPS 500 nits, Dolby Vision HDR Up to 15.6-inch 4K OLED Touch HDR 500 Battery 80 WHr 94 WHr 68 WHr 94 WHr 80 WHr Starting Price $2,019 $1,979 $1,349 $2,119 $1,749

The Lenovo ThinkPad P15 and P17 take the place of the P53 and P73. The ThinkPad P1 is on its third release, as is the ThinkPad X1 Extreme. The ThinkPad P15V is a brand new release.

Lenovo says the ultra performance mode lets users “take full control of their performance settings. If they need to complete a render as fast as possible or demo high-fidelity VR content while maintaining a stable framerate, users can now dial up the system, ensuring peak performance.”

The P15 and P17 are getting new thermal designs, which the company claims means there is 13% more air flow. That’s on top of a 40% larger CPU heatsink, bigger vents and a thermal mesh.

Those two laptops will include the CPUs and GPUs on daughter cards as opposed to soldering them to the board, which the company says allows it to offer four times as many CPU and GPU options as previous versions.

The P15V is an alternate option, starting at $1,349, that is being pushed as a budget 15-inch workstation.

The P1 Gen 3 is bringing some new quality of life features, including an anti-smudge coating to reduce fingerprints, better speakers and a 600-nit panel options, as well as optional LTE.