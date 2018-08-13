Trending

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Packs Xeon CPU, 64GB of RAM Into Super-Slim Package

The ThinkPad P1

Lenovo today revealed two new ThinkPads, including its thinnest workstation ever, the ThinkPad P1 and a powerful machine with top-of-the-line specs, the ThinkPad P72. They will be available at the end of August starting at $1,949 for the P1 and $1,799 for the P72.

The P1 is thin for a 15-inch workstation at 0.7 inches, and packs the latest 8th Gen Intel Xeon and Core (up to Core i9) processors, up to 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB of NVMEe SSD storage. Lenovo also suggests the the ThinkPad P1 has a power supply that’s 35 percent smaller than previous mobile workstations, making the charger just as portable. Lenovo has been long-rumored to be releasing a 15-inch thin and powerful notebook, and now it’s finally here.

Lenovo ThinkPad P1Lenovo ThinkPad P72
CPU8th Gen Intel Xeon and Core8th Gen Intel Xeon and Core
GPUUp to Nvidia Quadro P2000Up to Nvidia Quadro P5200
RAMUp to 64GB DDR4Up to 128GB DDR4
StorageUp to 4TB NVMe SSDUp to 6TB
Battery80Whr99Whr
Display15.6-inch, FHD or 4K Touch17.3-inch, FHD or 4K
Size14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches16.4 x 11.1 x 1 inches
Weight3.8 pounds7.5 pounds
Ports(2x) Thunderbolt 3 (2x) USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI 2.0, Mini Gigabit Ethernet, Headphone jack, Smart Card Reader(2x) Thunderbolt 3 (2x) USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI 2.0, Mini Gigabit Ethernet, Headphone jack, Smart Card Reader, Mini DisplayPort
Starting Price$1,949$1,799

The ThinkPad P72 eschews style and size for power. It offers Xeon and Core processors and up to an Nvidia Quadro P5200 GPU, as well as up to 128GB of RAM. Lenovo claims the 17.3-inch, 4K display will offer up to 400 nits of brightness. But at a full-inch thick and a hefty 7.5 pounds, this one isn’t designed for portability.

The ThinkPad P72
(Image credit: Lenovo)

The announcements were timed with the Siggraph computer graphics conference taking place in Vancouver.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • oizik 13 August 2018 13:17
    "this one isn’t designed for portability"

    It's still a laptop. It's still portable. It weighs less than a gallon of water, and is only an inch thick. It's not going to be breaking anyone's back.

    It's thinking like this that has cell phones getting thinner and thinner each year. Screw your thin laptops and phones. I want more power and longer battery life.
  • pelegbn 13 August 2018 14:30
    OIZIK They claim that the P72's battery life is up to 18 hours .... so there you go.
    Another thing regarding the P1, where are the speaker grills??
  • bo cephas 13 August 2018 20:23
    But the keyboards, what about the keyboards?
    https://www.tomshardware.com/news/lenovo-laptop-quality-control-issues,37510.html
  • TCA_ChinChin 14 August 2018 00:37
    Ozik, the P72 has the legal maximum battery capacity for flight. 99whrs. Going any higher would change this from "less mobile" to immobile.
  • transpower 02 September 2018 00:07
    What are the specific Xeon and Core CPUs for the P1 and P72???
    Reply
  • rgd1101 02 September 2018 00:23
  • rgd1101 02 September 2018 00:58
    8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-8850H 6 Core Processor (2.20GHz, up to 4.10GHz with Turbo Boost Technology, 9MB Cache)
    Up to 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-8850H 6 core processor with vPro™ (2.60GHz, up to 4.30GHz with Turbo Boost Technology, 9MB Cache)
    8th Generation Intel® Xeon® E-2186M 6 core processor with vPro™ (2.90GHz, up to 4.80GHz with Turbo Boost Technology, 12MB Cache)
  • transpower 02 September 2018 04:32
    OK, thanks. 4.80 GHz, that's great!

  • rgd1101 02 September 2018 11:50
    OK, thanks. 4.80 GHz, that's great!

    Not sure why you can't find the info form the link, maybe you didn't scroll down or read?
