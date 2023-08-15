Lenovo's New Laptops Use AMD's Custom Ryzen 7840S APUs

Lenovo has started selling its latest Yoga Slim 7 Gen 8 laptops in Europe and Yoga Air 14S in notebooks in China based on customized versions of AMD's Ryzen 7040-series accelerated processing units (APUs). According to IT Home, the new Zen 4-based processors come in FP8 packaging to enable better connectivity and performance while retaining their low power consumption.

The new 14-inch Lenovo Yoga machines (which are called differently in China and Europe) use AMD's Ryzen 7840U processor in the FP8 packaging (instead of the FP7r2), which is why it is called the Ryzen 7 7840S but retains eight Zen 4 cores clocked at 3.30 – 5.10 GHz and Radeon 780M RDNA3-based GPU with 768 stream processors. At this point configurable thermal design power of the Ryzen 7 7840S is unclear, but it could be different from the original version.

Meanwhile, VideoCardz reports that some of Lenovo's Yoga Slim and Yoga Air machines can also use AMD's custom Ryzen 5 7640S in the FP8 form factor. In fact, the website says that Lenovo will exclusively use the Ryzen 7 7840S and Ryzen 5 7640S, though we would expect this exclusivity to last for a few months only.

AMD's Ryzen 7040-series processors come in three types of packages: compact FP7 (LPDDR5X) and FP7r2 (DDR5) optimized for thinner designs that need a high-performance APU as well as larger FP8 that is designed to deliver the highest functionality and performance. The FP8 package is notably larger than its FP7 counterparts. It is designed to support higher-performance interfaces, such as AMD's MIPI CSI, a high-speed interface to connect advanced cameras to host SoCs.

Indeed, Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7 Gen 8 laptop is not the most compact and lightweight system around: they are 13.9 mm thick and weigh 1.35 kilograms, but it offers quite formidable performance and feature set. The machine comes with a 14.5-inch OLED display with a 2944x1840 resolution with up to 400 nits luminance, 16 GB of LPDDR4X-6400 memory, and a 512 GB M.2-2280 SSD with a PCIe 4.0 interface. The notebook has everything one expects from a high-end PC in 2023, including Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 and USB Type-C connectivity.