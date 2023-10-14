LG 43-Inch 4K Smart Monitor Down to $399 at Amazon

Today at Amazon, the LG 43SQ700S 43-inch 4K smart monitor has yet to be marked down to its lowest price. It has a recommended price of $499 but is currently listed at just $399. This massive smart monitor comes with a heavy price tag, a greater form factor, and a few features typically found in smart TVs.

One of the biggest smart features included in its design is webOS22. This application lets you access various streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc. You can easily switch between this and the HDMI inputs to access up to two devices.

The LG 43SQ700S smart monitor features a 43-inch IPS panel with a 4K UHD resolution of up to 3840 x 2160px. However, it's a large display with a dense resolution, and the refresh rate can only reach up to 60 Hz.

The monitor covers 80% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. There are two 10-watt speakers built into the monitor for audio output and a 3.5mm audio jack for external audio peripherals. An Ethernet port is included for network support alongside a USB-C port and two HDMI inputs.

