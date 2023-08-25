LG Announces Trio of 144Hz Mainstream UltraGear Gaming Monitors

LG has launched three new monitors to join the UltraGear gaming family. The new gaming screens are the LG UltraGear GR83Q-B (27-inch model) and the LG UltraGear GR93U-B (27- and 32-inch models). For a limited time, for the duration of Gamescom, these monitors are 30% off MSRP if you buy direct from LG.com with free fast shipping.

(Image credit: LG)

We have seen many extraordinary displays showcased at Gamescom recently, but LG is instead addressing the mass market with these new UltraGear entrants. The specs are decent rather than exceptional, with all three models supporting up to 95% DCI-P3 color and offering VESA DisplayHDR 400 support. As gaming monitors, they all have 144 Hz or better refresh rates, work with desirable technologies like AMD FreeSync Premium, and are Nvidia G-Sync Compatible.

So, we have three new models under two model numbers, and you might not be clear why that is. The answer is that the LG UltraGear GR83Q-B is a QHD gaming monitor with just the 27-inch option, but the LG UltraGear GR93U-B is a UHD monitor available in both 27-inch and 32-inch options. You can see an outline of the specs below, with the corresponding pricing (remember, you can get quite a discount right now).

(Image credit: LG)

The above gives just a rough idea of the comparative specs of these models, so let's dive a little deeper with a key specs table:

Swipe to scroll horizontally UltraGear GR83Q-B 27-inch GR93U-B 27-inch GR93U-B 32-inch Screen Type 2560 x 1440 pixels, Flat IPS, 27-inch diagonal 3840 x 2160 pixels, Flat IPS, 27-inch diagonal 3840 x 2160 pixels, Flat IPS, 32-inch diagonal Color 400 nits, 1000:1 contrast, 1.07b colors, 95% DCI-P3 400 nits, 1000:1 contrast, 1.07b colors, 95% DCI-P3 400 nits, 1000:1 contrast, 1.07b colors, 95% DCI-P3 Performance 240 Hz, 1 ms GtG, FreeSync Premium, G-Sync Compat 144 Hz, 1 ms GtG, FreeSync Premium, G-Sync Compat 144 Hz, 1 ms GtG, FreeSync Premium, G-Sync Compat Ports DP, HDMI, headphone, USB hub, cables included DP, HDMI, headphone, USB hub, cables included DP, HDMI, headphone, USB hub, cables included Game features Game modes, Adaptive sync, Black Stabilizer, Crosshair, FPS counter, Low input lag Game modes, Adaptive sync, Black Stabilizer, Crosshair, FPS counter, Low input lag Game modes, Adaptive sync, Black Stabilizer, Crosshair, FPS counter, Low input lag Modes Flicker free, HDR, Reader, Factory calibrated, Flicker free, HDR, Reader Flicker free, HDR, PbP, Reader, Variable backlight Stand Height, tilt, pivot. VESA 100x100 mount Height, tilt, pivot. Height, tilt, pivot. VESA 100x100 mount Power use 0.5 W to 55 W 0.5 W to 55 W 0.5 W to 75 W Weight 13.7 pounds 14.1 pounds 18.3 pounds

(Image credit: LG)

The above trio might not be the most exciting entrants to the realm of gaming monitors. LG's latest UltraGears eschew the trends of ultra-wide and/or curved displays, so it might suit some that are turned off by these design choices. However, if we get fixed lower prices, not just a short promotion, and these monitors perform well, they could win a place in our Best Budget 4K Monitors 2023 or Best Computer Monitors 2023 lists. Of course, we will only know if these LG monitors are worth recommending after we have had some of them in for review.