LG Launches 48-Inch 138 Hz OLED Gaming Monitor

LG is the world's largest maker of OLED televisions but has never offered OLED monitors for gaming — until now. On Wednesday, the company formally introduced (opens in new tab) the UltraGear 48GQ900 — the brand's first OLED display designed for gamers — teased back in March and combined the advantages of OLED panels with a high refresh rate features, like Adaptive-Sync.

The LG UltraGear 48GQ900 is a 47.5-inch monitor with a 3840 x 2160 resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate (up to 138 Hz in overclocked mode), and a 0.1-millisecond gray-to-gray refresh rate. Typical of an OLED display, the UltraGear 48GQ900 boasts a very high contrast ratio but has moderate maximum brightness — which might be why LG doesn't formally disclose it and only says that the monitor features HDR10. Nevertheless, the display can reproduce up to 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which is very accurate. LG has also equipped its OLED monitor with its proprietary anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) coating to improve the viewing experience.

The LG UltraGear 48GQ900 is aimed primarily at gamers, so it supports Adaptive-Sync technology and is certified with AMD's FreeSync Premium and Nvidia's G-Sync requirements. The display has two 20W speakers and a 4-pole headphone output that supports the DTS Headphone:X technology.

(Image credit: LG)

When it comes to inputs, the UltraGear 48GQ900 has one DisplayPort connector, three HDMI inputs (at least one is HDMI 2.1), and a dual-port UBS 3.0 hub. The monitor also ships with an adjustable stand.

Alongside its first OLED monitor for gamers, LG introduced two new 31.5-inch Nano IPS displays with ATW polarizers featuring 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) and QHD (2560 x 1440) resolutions. In addition, both monitors are Nvidia G-Sync compatible, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified.

Soon after, all three new LG UltraGear displays will be available in Japan starting this month and in other key markets. Pricing is currently unknown.