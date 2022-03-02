LG Launches 48-inch UltraGear OLED HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor

LG has an enticing treat in store for enthusiasts looking for a large-format display for gaming. Witness the 48-inch UltraGear 48GQ900, which uses OLED technology. While LG has offered OLED technology in its professional displays and TVs for quite some time, this is its first use in a gaming display which would pair nicely with the best graphics cards for gaming.

As you might expect from a screen of this size, the 48GQ900 features a 4K resolution; there's also a 10-bit panel with an anti-glare coating and HDR support. While PC gamers will definitely enjoy the monitor, LG says that it fully supports current-generation Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles with Variable Refresh Rates up to 120 Hz via HDMI 2.1 (DisplayPort, of course, is supported on PC).

Although LG didn't provide many details on the 48GQ900 in its press release, the folks at FlatPanelsHD claim that the monitor offers a 1ms gray-to-gray response time and 98.5 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. You'll also notice thin borders all around, and there are reportedly built-in speakers and purple-tinged lighting elements on the back of the monitor.

According to LG, the UltraGear 48GQ900 will launch during the second half of 2022, but there's no information on pricing. However, given the OLED technology backing the monitor and its large size, it won't come cheap.

If a 48-inch monitor is too big for your desk (the chances are that it is), LG this week also announced the UltraGear 27GQ50F-B (27 inches) and 24GQ50F-B (23.8 inches). The specs for the Full HD monitors are essentially the same (except for screen size), supporting up to a 165 Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium and come with 1ms Motion Blur Reduction.

Image 1 of 2 LG UltraGear 24GQ50F-B (Image credit: LG) Image 2 of 2 LG UltraGear 24GQ50F-B (Image credit: LG)

LG put VA panels in both monitors, which explains the lofty 3,000:1 contrast ratio, while brightness tops out 250 nits. Each monitor has two HDMI ports, a single DisplayPort and a headphone jack, although you won't find onboard speakers.

LG says that the UltraGear 27GQ50F-B and 24GQ50F-B will both be available this month, although pricing hasn't been announced at this time.