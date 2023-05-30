Lian Li Debuts Cases With Glass on Many Sides, Case Fan with Screen

Lian Li, which makes some of the best PC cases, is rolling out a set of four new chassis this week at Computex 2023, with each having glass on two or even three sides. The company is also showing off a brand new case fan that has an LCD screen in the middle, something we haven't seen before.

The O11 Vision, shown on the left in the lead image, has glass on its front, left side and even on the top. There isn't even a support beam in the front left side to block your view. The top panel is a one-way mirror that makes reflections on the inside of the case but is see-through from the outside. You can attach a 240mm radiator and have it vent out of the back. There's also a removable motherboard tray.

The O11D Evo RGB, shown at right in the lead image, has a seamless glass view from the front and left side. However, the top can be used to mount radiator fans and case fans can vent out of the bottom or the back. It also has diffused RGB strips on the top and bottom.

The O11D Evo XL, shown below, is an e-ATX case with class on both the front and left sides, along with a removable support column. The motherboard tray is height adjustable so you can change its position.

(Image credit: Lian Li)

The SUP 01 Concept case, shown below, is meant to be tall and thin. In order to achieve its svelte dimensions, you have to mount the GPU upright. It also has three tempered glass glass panels and room for fans to exhaust out the right side.

(Image credit: Lian Li)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lian Li Case Specifications Header Cell - Column 0 O11 Vision O11D EVO RGB O11D EVO XL SUP 01 Dimensions (D) 480 x (W) 304 x (H) 456.5 mm (D) 478 x (W) 290 x (H) 471 mm (D) 522 x (W) 304 x (H) 531.9 mm (D) 403.45 x (W) 212 x (H) 523.8 mm Color Black, White Black, White Black, White Black, White Materials Steel, tempered glass, aluminum Steel, tempered glass, aluminum Steel, tempered glass, aluminum Steel, tempered glass, aluminum Motherboard Support EATX (under 280mm), ATC, Micro ATX, Mini ITX EATX (under 280mm), ATC, Micro ATX, Mini ITX EATX (under 280mm), ATC, Micro ATX, Mini ITX ATX / Micro ATX / Mini-ITX Storage 2 x 2.5-inch, 2 x 3.5-inch 8 x 2.5-inch or 4 x 3.5-inch, 2x 2.5-inch 3 x 2.5-inch, 4x 3.5inch 2 x 2.5-inch, 2 x 3.5-inch Max GPU Length 455mm 453mm 460mm 382mm Fan Support Side: 120mm x 3 / 140mm x 2, Buttom: 120mm x 3, 140mm x 2, Rear, 120mm x 2 Top: 120mm x 3, / 140mm x 2 Side: 120mm x 3 / 140mm x 2, Bottom: 120mm x 3 / 140mm 2, Rear: 120mm x 1 Top: 120mm x3 / 140mm x 3, Side: 120mm x3 / 140mm x 3, Bottom: 120mm x 3/ 140mm x 3, Rear: 120mm x 2 Side: 120mm x 3 / 140mm x 2, Side 2: 120mm x 3 Front Portrs USB 3.0 x 2, USB-C x 1, 3.5mm USB 3.0 x 2, USB-C x 1, 3.5mm USB 3.0 x 4, USB-C x 1, 3.5mm USB 3.0 x 2, USB Type-C x 1, 3.5mm MSRP $139 $169 (black) / $179 (white) $234 (black) / $244 (white) $144

The O11 Vision, O11D EVO RGB, and O11D EVO XL are all due out in Q3 for prices ranging from $139 to $244. The SUP 01 will come in Q4 for $144.

Lian Li is also releasing some new coolers and case fans. The highlight is the UNI Fan 2nd Gen TL LCD. Like other UNI fans, this 120mm spinner can connect to its siblings magnetically. However, what makes it stand out is that it has a a screen that can show animated GIFs, MP4 videos, still image or system information.

(Image credit: Lian Li)

The Uni Fan TL LCD will launch in Q3 for $129. According to Lian Li the screen size is still pending and could be either 2.1 or 1.6 inches. It will r un at up to 2,100 RPM.