Lian Li's New No-Compromises Case Will Cost You $500

Lian Li has unveiled its latest version of a no-compromises PC case, the Odyssey X, which was designed in collaboration with popular overclocker Der8auer. This chassis can accommodate almost anything, with up to nine fan mounts and three configurations. But you'll have to pay the hefty price of $500 to obtain the Odyssey X.

The chassis is classified as a full-tower case, with support for up to EEB and E-ATX motherboard options, and comes in two colors: black or silver. The biggest selling point of this chassis its monstrous capacity to house large liquid-cooled components within its cavernous chamber.

Another feature is its triple configuration options, which lets you orient the case in three distinct ways depending on the build you're trying to set up.

Dynamic mode is the case's default configuration and looks identical to your standard ATX tower. The motherboard sits to the middle rear of the case, with fan housings to the top and front.

Dynamic-R mode is a complete180-degree spin from Dynamic mode, traditionally called an inverted mode. This config moves the motherboard to the top of the chassis, with the rear I/O sticking upward. Fan mounts are placed to the bottom and front of the case.

Finally, there's a Performance mode that turns the case completely on its back end, giving the case a more vertical appearance. We're not sure why this mode is called 'Performance', but the vertical layout allows the case fans to be much closer to your system components and graphics card, which should allow for better cooling potential.

You have a maximum of nine fan mounts that can be housed within the Odyssey X. All nine mounts are only accessible in Dynamic Mode, with Dynamic-R and Performance modes limiting you to 'just' seven 120mm fans. You can also house 140mm fans in any configuration, but expect fewer fan mounts if you go this route. (You'd think Performance mode would give you the most amount of fan options)

Of course, those fan mounts can also handle radiators as large as 480mm, depending on the configuration.

Besides the case's cooling potential, it also has a decent amount of storage options, with three 3.5-inch HDD trays or three 2.5-inch slots for hard drives or SSDs. The drive trays can handle either drive size.

Cable management to the rear of the case should be very easy to maintain, as there are three large rubberized grommets, allowing cables to pass thru the rear with plenty of cables tie-down points across the whole back part of the case. This is where you'll also find three hard drive slots as well.

Aesthetically the case is quite striking, with the angled double tempered glass side panel doors, plus a fully ventilated front panel. The use of high-end brushed metal and tempered glass gives the case a very premium look.

Currently, Newegg.com lists the Odyssey X's for $499.99 on pre-order, with availability in late July.