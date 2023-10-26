Linksys Announces New Mesh Capable WiFi 7 Router With A Super Comptitive Price

Linksys has unviled a new wireless router, the Velop Pro 7 that features Wi-Fi 7 support for a mesh network. Linksys is offering what it calls "Cognitive Mesh" technology that offers super easy and fast setup times. The new router is also one of the cheapest Wi-Fi 7 mesh capable systems to date, though that's not saying much at $399.99 for the standalone router, $749.99 with one repeater, and $999.99 with two repeaters.
The Velop Pro 7 features all of the enhancements WiFi 7 adds to the table, including channel bandwidth of up to 320 MHz and 4K QAM in the 6 GHz range. It also features 240 MHz channel bandwidth in the 5GHz range. Driving the new router is Qualcomm's state of the art Wi-Fi 7 processor, the Networking Pro 620, which offers Multi-User Traffic Management, MU-MIMO, and OFDMA to keep wireless traffic smooth and lag free.
The key feature on the Velop Pro 7 is its Wi-Fi 7 mesh capabilities, which have been greatly enhanced over previous wireless standards. Wi-Fi 7 enables wireless repeaters to connect to their host router at speeds of up to 10Gbps by more efficiently using the wireless bands Wi-Fi 7 has access to. In the past with Wi-Fi 6E routers, repeaters could only connect to their host router with a simpler backhaul system that could only use certain radio frequencies at a time, like 2.4GHz, 5GHz or 6GHz.
With Wi-Fi 7, repeaters can combined the 5 GHz and 6 GHz channels together to gain substantially more bandwidth. Enabling faster connection speeds, and lower latency when a Wi-Fi 7 mesh network is fully saturated. Linksys is also utilizing its new Cognitive Mesh technology which allows users to setup the Velop Pro 7 easily with virtually no manual configuration required.
Linksys is pricing the Velop Pro 7 is quite a bit lower than some of the competition. First generation Wi-Fi 7 capable routers were priced anywhere between $1,500 and $2,300, making them extremely expensive for early adopters. At a price of $1,000 or less with Linksys's new solution, the barrier to entry for WiFi 7 mesh networking is substantially lower, though we wouldn't call it mainstream just yet.
Linksys was bought up by Belkin. The once sterling rep was ruined quickly with cheap unstable products that broke easy and got no firmware updates. Last I checked Belkin still owned them.
Like Asus they are relying on their name. But they aren't a quality product any more, especially for what they charge.