Here Are the Mass Effect 2 System Requirements

BioWare games, despite often being somewhat tailored for console gamers as well, feel and look best on the PC. Now that Dragon Age is here, the next big BioWare title is Mass Effect 2, which will be hitting stores late January.

Of course, to best run Mass Effect 2 on PC, you'll want to have a decent computer. BioWare revealed today what sort of rig you'll need to run this next space epic.

PC MINIMUM System Requirements

OS = Windows XP SP3 / Windows Vista SP1 / Windows 7

Processor = 1.8GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or equivalent AMD CPU

Memory = 1 GB RAM for Windows XP / 2 GB RAM for Windows Vista and Windows 7

Hard Drive = 15 GB

DVD ROM = 1x Speed

Sound Card = DirectX 9.0c compatible

Direct X = DirectX 9.0c August 2008 (included)

Input = Keyboard / Mouse

Video Card = 256 MB (with Pixel Shader 3.0 support). Supported Chipsets: NVIDIA GeForce 6800 or greater; ATI Radeon X1600 Pro or greater. Please note that NVIDIA GeForce 7300, 8100, 8200, 8300, 8400, and 9300; ATI Radeon HD3200, and HD4350 are below minimum system requirements. Updates to your video and sound card drivers may be required. Intel and S3 video cards are not officially supported in Mass Effect 2.

PC RECOMMENDED System Requirements

Windows XP SP3 / Windows Vista SP1 / Windows 7

2.6+ GHz Cure 2 Duo Intel or equivalent AMD CPU

2 GB RAM

ATI Radeon HD 2900 XT, NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT, or better recommended

100% DirectX compatible sound card and drivers

DirectX August 2008

NOTES: For the best results, make sure you have the latest drivers for your video and audio cards. Laptop or mobile versions of the above supported video cards have not had extensive testing and may have driver or other performance issues. As such, they are not officially supported in Mass Effect 2. Intel and S3 video cards are not officially supported in Mass Effect 2.

