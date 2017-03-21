AMD's March Radeon Crimson ReLive Update Is Ready For ‘Mass Effect’ (Updated)

Update, 3/21/2017, 12:39 pm PDT: A new version of Radeon Crimson ReLive is available. Version 17.3.3 adds a multi-GPU profile for Mass Effect: Andromeda, which you can enable with the "-RenderDevice.AmdCrossfireenable 1" command. An issue with texture flickering within the game when using a multi-GPU setup was also fixed. The full details are available on AMD's website.

Bioware is preparing to release the next installment of the Mass Effect franchise, and AMD is ready and waiting. Radeon Crimson ReLive 17.3.2 is out now, and it offers optimized performance for Mass Effect: Andromeda.

AMD’s Radeon Technologies Group takes its driver support seriously. The Radeon Software Crimson driver suite launched roughly a year and a half ago, which marked a big attitude change for AMD regarding support. Since taking over the driver production, RTG regularly releases updates that add support for high-profile games as they launch.

Bioware’s return to the Mass Effect universe, Mass Effect: Andromeda, is arguably the biggest game launch of March, and AMD wasn’t about to miss out on this one. Radeon Crimson ReLive 17.3.2 adds a host of performance optimizations for Andromeda. AMD said the game enjoys “up to 12% performance improvement” over the previous version of Crimson ReLive.

The new driver also includes a new “AMD Optimized Tessellation Profile,” a fix for a texture corruption issue with The Division in DX12 mode, and a solution for the flickering or black screen often observed in For Honor by gamers with four-GPU Crossfire configurations.

As always, AMD provided a list of known issues that the new driver either introduces or fails to correct. The current list includes texture and display issues in Ghost Recon: Wildlands on multi-GPU systems, a problem with the Radeon Settings game profile for Battlefield 1 that prevents the game from launching, and an AMD FreeSync issue with Sniper Elite 4. AMD’s known issue list is substantial, so it’s worth looking it over before upgrading your driver. You don’t want to introduce a problem in your favorite game that you could otherwise avoid.

AMD’s Radeon Crimson Software ReLive 17.3.2 is available now. The driver supports AMD’s HD7700 desktop GPU and newer, and the HD7700M and newer mobile GPUs.