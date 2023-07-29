Mechanical Desktop Power Button Lets You Turn Your PC On And Off

Japanese company Ainex has introduced a switch that allows users to manually turn the PC on and off. While most PCs come with a button that can put an ATX-compliant PC to sleep, switching a PC off still requires one to use a mouse or even find the case under the desk, which might be inconvenient. Inex's invention will make things a little more comfortable.

The DTE-03 is a wired power button with a cable length of 2 meters. It has a mechanical switch offers a pleasant keystroke feel similar to that found on mechanical keyboards. The device should be attached to an appropriate header on the motherboard and can then be used to turn it on and off. Since the connector essentially has a pass-through design, the power switch on the PC itself can also be used, reports PC Watch.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ainex) (Image credit: Ainex)

In addition, DTE-03 features a built-in blue LED, which can be lit up by connecting it to the power LED pin header on the motherboard so that the unit can be easily findable in dark rooms.

One of the features of DTE-03 is a built-in magnet at the bottom of the device; it can be attached to any metallic surface (or magnetic surface). A metal plate with adhesive tape is included for installation for non-magnetic surfaces. The size of the device, excluding the cable, is approximately 19 x 19 x 24 mm.

The price of the Ainex DTE-03 is set between 1,580 yen and 1,780 yen ($11 - $12.6 with VAT). Meanwhile, the product is available from Amazon too.