Mesa 3D Gets Support for RDNA3 Graphics Cards In Linux

Linux graphics library Mesa 3D has released an update, version 22.3.0, that adds a number of optimizations and new features to the open-source library. The biggest of these updates is support for AMD's RDNA3 graphics architecture within AMD's own Radeon Vulkan Driver.

This will provide Linux gamers with support for AMD's latest RX 7000 series graphics cards running on the RDNA3 GPU architecture when running titles that use the Vulkan API. This support should also extend to compatibility layers such as Proton and Wine, which are designed to run Windows DirectX-based titles on Linux through Vulkan.

Along with RDNA3 support, the new Mesa 3D update also adds a boatload of other additions and optimizations: including Ray Tracing in the RADV driver, and the addition of the Radeon Raytracing Analyzer for analyzing potential bottlenecks in an application's ray tracing pipeline.

For now, we don't know which Linux distros will be updating to version 22.3.0 automatically, so you may have to update to this version manually yourself, if you want to check out the new features.

Here is the full list of patch notes: