Mesa 3D Gets Support for RDNA3 Graphics Cards In Linux

Linux graphics library Mesa 3D has released an update, version 22.3.0, that adds a number of optimizations and new features to the open-source library. The biggest of these updates is support for AMD's RDNA3 graphics architecture within AMD's own Radeon Vulkan Driver.
This will provide Linux gamers with support for AMD's latest RX 7000 series graphics cards running on the RDNA3 GPU architecture when running titles that use the Vulkan API. This support should also extend to compatibility layers such as Proton and Wine, which are designed to run Windows DirectX-based titles on Linux through Vulkan.
Along with RDNA3 support, the new Mesa 3D update also adds a boatload of other additions and optimizations: including Ray Tracing in the RADV driver, and the addition of the Radeon Raytracing Analyzer for analyzing potential bottlenecks in an application's ray tracing pipeline.
For now, we don't know which Linux distros will be updating to version 22.3.0 automatically, so you may have to update to this version manually yourself, if you want to check out the new features.
Here is the full list of patch notes:
- GL_ARB_shader_clock on llvmpipe
- VK_KHR_shader_clock on lavapipe
- Mesa-DB, the new single file cache type
- VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_layout on RADV, lavapipe
- VK_KHR_global_priority on RADV
- GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent on zink
- VK_EXT_load_store_op_none on RADV
- VK_EXT_mutable_descriptor_type on RADV
- VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float on lvp
- VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float2 on lvp
- GL_NV_shader_atomic_float on llvmpipe
- VK_EXT_image_robustness on v3dv
- VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state3 on lavapipe
- VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state3 on RADV & anv
- VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness on v3dv
- Mali T620 on panfrost
- Shader disk cache on Panfrost
- support for R8G8B8, B8G8R8, R16G16B16 and 64-bit vertex buffer formats
on RADV
- initial GFX11/RDNA3 support on RADV
- various ray tracing optimizations on RADV
- extendedDynamicState2PatchControlPoints on RADV
(VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2 feature)
- Radeon Raytracing Analyzer integration (using RADV_RRA_* environment
variables)
- OpenGL 4.5 on freedreno/a6xx (up from 3.3)
- VK_EXT_mesh_shader on ANV