Microsoft Appears to Be Dropping Windows 10 Support by 2025

If evidence for Windows 11 hasn't been apparent enough this week, Microsoft has officially listed an end of life date for Windows 10 Home and Pro. A Microsoft documentation officially states that support will end on October 14th, 2025. The company will continue to support at least one Windows 10 semi-annual channel until that date.



The document only mentions Home and Pro, but a header on the page says it also applies to Pro Education and Pro for Workstations.

If this is correct, it suggests that all development and security updates for Windows 10 will be dropped completely by 2025. No word has been mentioned for Windows 10 Enterprise or Windows Server builds based on Windows 10 (like Server 2016 and Server 2019), but presumably, these versions will have longer lifespans due to their usage in the enterprise and prosumer markets.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Tom's Hardware reached out to Microsoft for clarification, but did not hear back prior to publication. We will update if we get more information on the matter.

This heavily points to a new version of Windows. The company has an event on June 24 about the future of the operating system. While Microsoft previously said Windows 10 would be the last version of Windows, all clues, including a bunch of Microsoft's own teases, point to Windows 11.



If that comes to pass, Microsoft will then have to get the people running 1.3 billion active devices on Windows 10 to update. This would give Windows PC owners 3 to 4 years to migrate to the new version.