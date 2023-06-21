Microsoft Hikes Prices of Xbox Series X, Game Pass Worldwide

Microsoft plans to increase price of its premium Xbox Series X game console in most countries except the U.S., Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia. The company will also up pricing of its Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for Console subscriptions worldwide (U.S. included). The company's Xbox Series S console will not see any price jumps — for now, according The Verge.

Microsoft's Xbox Series X game console will soon cost €549.99 in most European markets, £479.99 in the U.K., CAD $649.99 in Canada, and AUD $799.99 in Australia. The new prices will go into effect Aug. 1, 2023 — so if you're interested in grabbing the premium console, you have a little over a month to get it at its current lower price. The price increase will largely bring the Xbox Series X's MSRP up to match Sony's PlayStation 5, which saw a worldwide price hike last Oct. as the result of high inflation rates and the overall economic climate.

"We have held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market," said Kari Perez, head of communications for Xbox, to The Verge.

Microsoft also plans to raise the price of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for Console subscriptions. The new monthly price for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will increase from $14.99 to $16.99 in the U.S., from £10.99 to £12.99 in the U.K. and from €12.99 to €14.99 in mainland Europe, while the Xbox Game Pass for Console will see its pricing increase to $10.99, £8.99, and €10.99, respectively. The subscription fee for the PC Game Pass will not change, and the Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for Console subscription prices will remain the same in Norway, Chile, Denmark, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia.

For current Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for Console subscribers, the new rates will apply starting Aug. 13 (Sept. 13 in Germany). New subscribers will see the new rates starting July 6.

"These Game Pass price adjustments are not related to the Activision Blizzard deal, and are intended to match local market conditions," Perez emphasized.

Microsoft changing the prices for its Game Pass Ultimate/Console subscriptions follows a wider trend of increasing fees for entertainment subscription services. Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Apple Music, and Spotify have all seen recent price increases.