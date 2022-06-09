Xbox to Let You Bring Your Games to Cloud Gaming, Adds Smart TV App

Microsoft is making significant additions to its Xbox Cloud Streaming service and Xbox Game Pass. The company today announced plans for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to stream games that they already own or buy that aren't on Game Pass.

Details are slim, other than that "select games" will be included in the program. It's unclear if games will be limited to those bought on an Xbox, or if it will include PC purchases from the Microsoft Store and other digital storefronts.

The other big cloud gaming announcement the company made today is that an Xbox App is coming to Samsung's 2022 lineup of smart TVs and monitors starting on June 30. This, too, will require a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Players will need to download the Xbox App from the Samsung Gaming Hub, log into their Microsoft account, connect a Bluetooth controller (including Sony's DualSense), and then stream games from the library. You’ll also be able to use a Bluetooth headset for both game audio and chat. This is likely to be as close as you can get to playing an Xbox console without the console. Of course, you’ll be limited to the Game Pass library, and there’s a risk of potential latency.

Microsoft is also expanding Cloud Gaming to two new countries: Argentina and New Zealand. Players in those countries will be able to stream games on consoles such as the Xbox Series X and Series S, PC, tablets, phones, and Samsung TV's later in the month.

Lastly, the company announced a new program that will let Game Pass Members play demos of upcoming games. Dubbed Project Moorcroft, this program is aimed primarily at independent developers looking to promote their work early and to get some feedback. Microsoft says it will provide compensation for those who create these demos for Game Pass due to the extra work it requires as part of development. No specific time frame was provided for when Moorcroft will launch.