Microsoft Re-Releases Windows 10's 'Get Ready for More Updates' Update

Windows 10 users might want to install the update that helps them install updates... again. Microsoft has re-released the KB4023057 update it uses to prepare systems for larger updates—such as, say, the next generation of Windows—before release.

Microsoft said KB4023057 "includes reliability improvements to Windows Update Service components in Windows 10, versions 1507, 1511, 1607, 1703, 1709, 1803, 1909, 2004, 20H2, and 21H1" to "help make sure that updates are installed seamlessly" and "help improve the reliability and security" of Windows 10 devices.

The update also checks to see if the system has enough storage to install the latest version of Windows and, if it doesn't, helps free up some of that necessary space. Some parts of that process are seamless (like compressing files before an update and decompressing them after) but others require some active participation.

Even those more involved processes are streamlined: Microsoft simply has Windows 10 display a warning that the system is getting low on space, and if someone interacts with that warning, it helps them make room using its Disk Cleanup utility or the "Free up space now" option found in Settings / Storage.

This isn't the first time Microsoft has re-released KB4023057; it's often pushed out before a major update to the operating system. This re-release might be unrelated to the company's June 24 event, but it would make sense for there to be some connection here, given that Windows 11 would certainly qualify as "a major update."