Windows 10 DNS Issues Continue, Despite Microsoft's Fix

Last week, Microsoft said that the Windows 10 DNS issue experienced by many users was resolved. However, a week later, users continue to claim that they still can't access the update service for their operating system. Microsoft has acknowledged that the DNS issue may still be affecting some users until the DNS changes have been propagated to all affected DNS servers.

Windows 10 DNS Issue

Last week, many Windows 10 users that tried to update their operating system were prompted with the error message: "We couldn't connect to the update service. We'll try again later, or you can check now. If it still doesn't work, make sure you're connected to the Internet."

Some users discovered that they could bypass the issue by changing their DNS server addresses in Windows from automatic to specific third-party DNS servers, such as those from OpenNIC, Cloudflare or Google.

Microsoft said that the Windows Update service was impacted by a data corruption issue with an external DNS provider. The company didn’t give anymore details other than that and it did not name the DNS provider that may be at fault. However, the issue seems to have impacted multiple internet service providers (ISPs) around the world, including ISPs from the U.S., UK and Japan.

Windows 10 DNS Issue Continues

Microsoft also claimed that the issue was resolved the same day it was first reported (January 29); although, it didn't explain how exactly. But a week later, some users continue to report, on places like Reddit, issues with accessing the Windows 10 update system.

In its statement this morning, Microsoft acknowledged that some users may continue to experience problems when trying to access the Windows update service until the fix that was pushed last week has propagated to all the malfunctioning DNS servers. However, until the DNS issue is completely fixed for everyone, you may want to use a third-party DNS server