Windows 10 Mobile Support Coming For More Lumia Phones

The head of Microsoft's Insider Program Gabe Aul updated the official Windows blog with news that the Windows 10 build for phones and small tablets now supports a longer list of devices. Previously, only a handful of select devices were capable of supporting the upcoming OS when the first test build was unleashed back in February. Now new code, aka Partition Stitching, has been added that allows Microsoft to re-size the system partition dynamically.
"The reason for this is that we had to select from the set of phones that had sufficient system partition sizes configured by the manufacturer," Aul said. "This was necessary for us to be able to in-place upgrade the phones."
Aul gave a brief summary of where the team is in regards to developing Windows 10 for mobile devices. He said that partition stitching was added to Windows 10 several weeks ago, and the team spent all last week testing Windows 10 on individual devices internally, such as those used by Microsoft employees. However, he also warned that if any device-specific bug pops up between now and when the build will be unleashed to Windows Insiders, the device will be pulled from the list.
"We still have some work to do to validate individual phones, as well as the builds that we're flighting through our internal rings," he said.
Unfortunately, Aul was unable to provide a date for when a new build will be released. But he reassured Insiders that partition stitching shows promise, and the team likely has another week of engineering to go before they feel confident that Windows 10 will work on all devices provided on the list. He also reassured Windows Insiders in China that China Mobile Operator will be supported in the upcoming release.
Don't see your phone on the preliminary list posted below? That means the team ran into a device-specific bug. Still, there's a good chance they will iron out the problem before the Windows 10 build for phones and small tablets is released to the Insiders.
Windows 10 is slated to arrive this summer, although Insiders are already getting a taste of what is to come. The most recent release for the desktop, Build 10041, includes a number of improvements over the last release, such as the Start Menu, improved virtual desktops, Cortana support on an international scale, a new taskbar fly-out for wireless networking, an enhanced Photos app and more.
When Microsoft released the first test build of Windows 10 for mobile devices back in February, the company made it clear that only a handful of devices could handle the build. A mere six supported Windows 10 because they had enough space to install the platform; other phones had insufficient room for the installation process. Apparently, that will change with the next release of Windows 10 for mobile.
Here's the preliminary list of mobile phones that will support the next build of Windows 10 for mobile:
Lumia 1020Lumia 1320Lumia 1520Lumia 520Lumia 525Lumia 526Lumia 530Lumia 530 Dual SimLumia 535Lumia 620Lumia 625Lumia 630Lumia 630 Dual SimLumia 635Lumia 636Lumia 638Lumia 720Lumia 730Lumia 730 Dual SIMLumia 735Lumia 810Lumia 820Lumia 822Lumia 830Lumia 920Lumia 925Lumia 928Lumia ICONMicrosoft Lumia 430Microsoft Lumia 435Microsoft Lumia 435 Dual SIMMicrosoft Lumia 435 Dual SIM DTVMicrosoft Lumia 532Microsoft Lumia 532 Dual SIMMicrosoft Lumia 640 Dual SIMMicrosoft Lumia 535 Dual SIM
I am in the same boat. I literally just cut up my SIM card to put it in a cheap, used Android phone... Already I hate what I am dealing with in the Android ecosystem, but here I am trying to get a phone with decent app options that hasn't been completely abandoned (real or perceived). This phone is small (something I desperately need with my small hands) and has a much higher resolution than my 822, and a faster SOC (though already bogged by Android's duct tape and superglue OS).
I LOOOOVE my windows phones (I have 3 on hand at the moment), but it feels like with each one I buy (in used condition) comes with some caveat or issue... The Nokia reputation for reliability, it seems, is no more, and the HTC 8X, while a very sexy phone to me and anyone else who touched it, ended up melting at the charge port.
Don't get me wrong, I am chomping at the bits to get back into Windows Phone on decent hardware (read: proper screen and a smaller form factor, because anyone who has actually used WP knows the SoC/RAM is of minor importance due to its impeccable speed), and I will surely test out WinPhone 10 on one (or several) of my decomissioned phones, but until I see something fresh from MS I am not going to be able to bring myself back.
Just take a look at the news for GitHub where Cloud hosting anything can get a severe beating when it doesn't comply with certain entity's ideals.
I'll be sitting on the sidelines until a clearer picture of it's future develops. It could so easily turn down the path of certain Antivirus software and in effect start to look like Ransomware.
Why not an M8? Anyway I'm sticking with my 822 until something compelling comes along. After all it still works great and it has all the apps I care about. Really happy with the superb memory card support in 8.1 too.
Had an HTC in the past and it was total junk, left a bad impression. I would have been Ok with sticking to my 822 for a bit to see if MS came out with something good but the charging port went bad, had to kink the charger in the port to get it to charge and it was stop and go charging when it did work. I'm not happy with Android so far, just seems like a hot mess when trying to find things.
If MS does allow a free and fully functional WP upgrade for the S5, I'm going to be all over it :)