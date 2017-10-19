Where To Buy Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality HMDs

Microsoft has been chattering about its Windows Mixed Reality HMDs (by various names) for nearly a year, and now you can buy or preorder any of the five that the company publicly acknowledges. (What happened to 3Glasses?)

It’s noteworthy that the forthcoming Asus HMD, about which we know little, is also not on Microsoft’s first wave of devices.

We’ve had a substantial amount of hands-on time with Acer’s version, and we’ve had a chance to handle the MR motion controllers Microsoft has built, too. The company announced the Acer HMD bundle as well as the HP headset back at Microsoft Build this spring, and since then we’ve learned about similar headsets from Asus, Dell, Lenovo, and now Samsung.

For loads of info about what Windows Mixed Reality is and what's up with it, hit up our superpost on the subject.



Here's which headsets are available and where you can get them. Note that the Samsung Odyssey is still available only for preorder, with a promised shipping date of November 6.

