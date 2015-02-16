Trending

Not For Sale: Modded Krait Version Of MSI GTX 970 Gaming 4G

Don't you love it when someone makes something very pretty, but you can't actually buy it?

A few months back, MSI started making its Krait-branded motherboards, which look extremely attractive thanks to their black and white design. The motherboards are intended to be used by system builders and modders to assemble the best looking systems, bringing form and function together.

Of course, we've wondered the entire time why nobody at MSI thought to make a graphics card with the same theme, because even at CES 2015 we didn't see one in the assortment. There was a green-themed card to celebrate a milestone in graphics cards, but then there was no green motherboard to accompany that, either.

A French modding team, Math Military Modding, decided to take a GTX 970 Gaming 4G from MSI, disassemble it to the bone, and paint the red shroud white. The end result is pictured, and you have to admit, it looks quite good.

Sadly, you can't actually buy this card, but painting components does seem to be something trending. What are your thoughts on painting components? Do you like it, or does it hurt to see warranties being voided simply for the purpose of a different color component?

  • potka 16 February 2015 19:39
    I think it for sure looks nice but Painting parts seems a little too over the top
    I'd rather pick a color scheme and just pick parts accordingly
  • Dark Lord of Tech 16 February 2015 20:09
    MSI has a nice White version also.
    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16814127844
  • buzznut 16 February 2015 20:26
    Modding Life!!

    Can hardly look at a component without thinking how to change.

    Modded reference HD 6950 with TF III cooler and painted Red Apple gloss and buffed to perffect shine.

    https://www.facebook.com/BuzznutzModz/photos/pb.394783690550831.-2207520000.1424118266./969221963106998/?type=3&theater
  • TechyInAZ 16 February 2015 20:43
    Painting is pretty cool, but not worth voiding your warranty and risking damage to your card, in my opinion.
  • Fr33Th1nk3r 16 February 2015 20:48
    Most mainstream electronics come in an assortment of colors for consumer choice. It's really really sad that the computer component market won't offer the same choices for its components. On countless forums and threads I keep reading "oh i wish it came in x-color so I had to paint it." Well the rest of use don't have the time/means to do so.
    So I'm asking the interwebz to please make more variety of colors (at least 4-5) for your components so we can haz purty 'puters.
  • soldier44 16 February 2015 21:49
    Make it a 980 and I would care more.
  • achoo2 16 February 2015 22:36
    I open my computer case as infrequently as possible, so I couldn't possibly care less what color the internal components are.
  • Mike Coberly 16 February 2015 23:49
    I rather enjoy my black on black watercooling setup. EKWB already manufacture beautiful components; no reason to fix what isn't broken.
  • hannibal 17 February 2015 06:30
    Asus has those tapes with different colors. Well, I am avoiding windowed cases because you can get better silenced computer without, but sure those people who use those windowed side panels, it may be important to have those colors that they really want to have.
  • winwiz 17 February 2015 20:46
    Real hardcore geeks only care about function.
    Girls care about things like color.
