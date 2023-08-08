Modder Boosts Steam Deck to a Bountiful 32GB RAM

Intrepid Steam Deck modder Balázs Triszka has shared news of an impressive feat of handheld device enhancement. In a recent Tweet/X by Triszka (h/t Overclock3D), we see that they managed to boost the Valve-made x86 PC gaming portable to 32 GB of RAM. That’s double the RAM quota this SteamOS handheld is factory configured with.

Upgrading the RAM on a Steam Deck is definitely not for everyone. Unlike your desktop, and many laptops, the RAM in these devices is soldered directly to the system PCB, like on a graphics card. These RAM chips will be attached with a plethora of tiny solder balls (ball grid array, BGA) to the mainboard of the Steam Deck. You'll need a one of the best hot air rework stations to make this possible.

Sometimes memory module replacement, for repair or expansion, is hindered by glue under the BGA chip. However, Triszka confirmed that Valve hasn’t done this. To double the memory quota of the Steam Deck, the modder simply switched the existing RAM chips for similar ones with double the capacity / density.

Triszka shows the flux-strewn aftermath of his de/soldering of the system’s RAM chips. A bath of isopropyl alcohol will soon have this mod looking factory fresh. This high-temperature molten metal surgery was just the beginning of the demonstrably effective mod. Very often hardware needs a firmware modification to enable this kind of upgrade, and this is true of the Steam Deck memory doubling mod. However, the satisfying conclusion is that this mod works, and you can see evidence of the system reporting an available 32 GB of RAM, below.

The Steam Deck is one of the most popular of the new wave of PC gaming handhelds, which is understandable given that it invigorated the segment with a uniquely compelling software / hardware combo in 2022. One of the good things about a leading and popular device is that it attracts the most developer attention.

We have already documented the arrival of a multitude of upgrades and mods like: an enhanced screen replacement, liquid cooling, a transparent shell, and we have tested lots of SSD upgrades. But be warned, RAM upgrades like Triszka are far from trivial, with soldering equipment and skills required in abundance. Modders also need a strong disposition and steady hands.