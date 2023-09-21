MooreThread GPU Performance Vastly Improved by New Driver Update

Chinese GPU manufacturer MooreThreads has issued a new driver update for its MTT S80 and S70 graphics cards, significantly improving performance in some games and game engines. The driver update also comes with 20 bug fixes, greatly improving both graphics cards' functionality and stability.

The driver's new performance optimizations include 40% higher frame rates at 1080P in Fearless Contract, 10% better performance in Asseto Corsa at 1080P resolution, 40% better performance in CryEngine titles based on version 5.7 of the engine, and 40% greater performance in Valley when operating in DX11 mode. MooreThreads' patch notes also state that more game and graphics optimizations were implemented on top of the ones already mentioned; however, it did not disclose specific titles.

Bug fixes include a host of solved issues relating to games, video streaming, browsers, hibernation and more. The first ten bugs are dedicated to game-related fixes, including solved problems relating to "incorrect drawings" in Apex Legends, Eternal Tribulation, and texture corruption fixes when running The Crew 2. Some of the other non-gaming-related fixes include hibernation fixes when utilizing Display Stream Compression (DSC), fixes to system crashes, a fix pertaining to blue screens when playing AV1 HDR 8K video, fixes for problems playing videos in Edge and Chrome, and more.

Besides performance optimizations and bug fixes, the patch also includes new feature support for OpenGL 3.3 in Windows 10, as well as stability optimizations for Dark Souls: Remastered, GTFO 3, Galaxy Breaker 4, SketchUp 2023, and 3D One.

MooreThreads Driver Situation Is Substantially Worse Than Intel's

(Image credit: Moore Threads)

It's great to see MooreThreads working hard to optimize its drivers for gaming. When we last saw gaming performance benchmarks on the MTT S80 a few months ago, the GPU was in a horrendous state, featuring the gaming performance of a 6-year-old GTX 1050 Ti, despite the fact it has RTX 3060 Ti levels of compute power. Stability was also a massive problem in the past, with popular games like Dota 2 and Tomb Raider being completely non-functional on the Chinese GPU.

MooreThread's latest GPU driver update won't make them competitive with Nvidia, AMD or Intel's latest GPUs, but it is a good start.

MooreThreads is a new Chinese GPU manufacturer that is the first national company to create GPUs domestically without the help of foreign manufacturers. Its flagship GPU, the MTT S80, features 4096 cores, 128 tensor cores, a 256-bit memory bus, 16 lane PCIe Gen 5 support (yep Gen 5, not Gen 4), and 16GB of memory. On paper, the graphics card can deliver 14.4 FP32 TFLOPS or 15.2 FP32 TFLOPS of performance, which closely aligns with the single precision compute power of an RTX 3060 Ti.

Its graphics drivers are now the most problematic part of the GPUs and need serious work if MooreThreads ever wants to compete with Western GPU manufacturers. Hopefully, the Chinese company will continue to pump out these big performance-enhancing updates to compete in the future.