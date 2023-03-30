MSI's 24.5-Inch G253PF Gaming Monitor Can Hit 380Hz

MSI’s gaming monitor lineup is growing by one today, thanks to the addition of the G253PF. MSI aims the G253PF squarely at the eSports crowd, fitting it with a 24.5-inch in-plane switching (IPS) panel with a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution. However, the standout feature here is the monitor’s 380Hz refresh rate.

380Hz might not seem all that impressive next to the 500Hz Alienware AW2524H we recently reviewed, but we’re confident that the G253PF won’t be priced anywhere near $829. We should note that you’re limited to 240Hz at Full HD resolution when connecting via HDMI. The 380Hz refresh rate is only unlocked using the DisplayPort interface, with overclocking enabled.

Given the IPS technology lurking underneath, you’ll find a typical contrast ratio of just 1,000:1, compared to the around 3,000:1 you’d find on competing VA panels. MSI also quotes a grey-to-grey response time of 1ms and support for Nvidia G-Sync. Typical brightness is spaced for 320 nits, while peak HDR brightness is 400 nits (it's VESA DisplayHDR 400 Certified). MSI also says that the G253PF covers 106 percent of the sRGB color gamut, while DCI-P3 coverage comes in at a decent 83 percent.

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI has equipped the G253PF with two HDMI 2.0b ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4a port. You’ll also find a headphone jack but no USB ports or integrated speakers. The monitor can adjust for tilt (5 to 20 degrees) and height (0 to 130mm), but there are no adjustments for swivel or pivot.

MSI hasn’t yet announced pricing or general availability for the G253PF. However, we’d imagine pricing will be competitive with products like the similarly-specced Alienware AW2523HF, which carries an MSRP of $449 but is currently on sale for $299 (opens in new tab).