MSI Registers Several GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPUs

MSI (via harukaze5719) has registered today multiple custom GeForce RTX 3060 Ti models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). As always, we don't expect every single one from the EEC listing to hit the market, but it gives us a good sense of what's to come.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is a rumored Ampere graphics card from Nvidia that reportedly arrives with 4,864 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory. The mid-range performer would fit right under the GeForce RTX 3070 in Nvidia's product stack. The performance gap might not be very substantial considering that the GeForce RTX 3070 only has 21% more CUDA cores than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, and both seemingly feature an identical memory configuration.

The EEC registration shows up to four custom iterations with their respective overclocked variants. In total, MSI could unleash up to eight potential models at launch. The fastest and flashiest models will likely hail from the Gaming series, while the Ventus series will accommodate the more discrete designs.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming X Trio

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Trio

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 3X OC

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 3X

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2X OC

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2X

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Fan OC

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Fan

The EEC submission's biggest surprise is the mention of the Twin Fan series, which is a moniker that MSI hasn't before. Zotac is the only manufacturer to use the Twin Fan designation in its GeForce products, so MSI might be intruding into its rival's territory. Assuming that the Twin Fan models make it to the store shelves, they will likely be the most affordable MSI options.

For now, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti appears to cost up to $450. The problem is that the GeForce RTX 3070 starts at $499, so the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti might not look as attractive. It's reasonable to speculate that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti may cost between $400 and $450, but a sub-$400 price tag would be more ideal.

The feasible specifications for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti have been out for a while now, and one overseas retailer even bragged about having it in stock already. The real question isn't whether the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti exists but, rather, when Nvidia will launch the Ampere-powered graphics card. Some rumors point to December 2, but there has been no evidence of it.