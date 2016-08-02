Next-Gen MSI Titan Spotted, Features Dual PSU Adapter For Overclocking With SLI (Updated)

The latest MSI Titan will feature a dual-PSU adapter for its SLI configurations, allowing the powerful laptop to exceed the previous generation’s 330-watt limitation.

The Titan is undoubtedly MSI’s most powerful laptop offering, with 17- or 18-inch displays, unlocked CPUs, and desktop-class GPUs with options for SLI configurations. We recently took a first look at one such powerhouse PC, the MSI GT80S Titan, which featured an Intel Core i7-6920HQ and dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 graphics cards in SLI.

In our testing, we found that even though the GPUs are unlocked, the SLI configuration eats up most of the power. As a result, they can’t be stably overclocked due to the power restrictions of the 330-watt PSU. This left many enthusiasts (and our readers) ripe with anger – how could anyone offer unlocked components in a platform that can’t be overclocked?

MSI appears to have addressed those concerns, because the company revealed a new dual-PSU adapter for its Titan-branded SLI-configured lineup. This allows you to connect two 330-watt power supplies to the device, increasing the previous generation’s power ceiling and enabling users to overclock the CPU and GPUs to their heart’s desire (MSI can now offer a combination of both).

Although the representative we spoke with likened the adapter to a temporary fix (they noted that the original intent was to make the single PSU more powerful but that the engineering wasn’t there yet), it solves one of the biggest issues enthusiast gamers had with the last generation of SLI-configured Titans.

MSI appears to be listening to its customer base, especially as it pertains to the enthusiast-level products and their functionality.

Update, 8/2/16 9:52am CT: A change was made to clarify overclockable components in the MSI Titan.