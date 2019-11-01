Game Clock Speeds for Five New AMD Navi 14 GPUs Spotted

AMD Radeon RX 5500 (Image credit: AMD)

A Redditor, (who previously found alleged benchmarks for AMD's upcoming Renoir APU), has posted what they claim are five Navi 14 entries with their corresponding game clock speeds in a Linux driver. This latest discovery lends credence to the rumor that more Navi 14 graphics cards are en route.

As with all rumors, we're taking this with a grain of salt. But here's why we think this listing may be legit. The Linux driver lists three Navi 10 devices with the XL, XT and XTX suffixes, which represent different variants of the silicon. We already know that the Radeon RX 5700, RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition employ the Navi 10 XL, Navi 10 XT and Navi 10 XTX dies, respectively. Additionally, the listing also mentions the 1,625, 1,755 and 1,830 values, which effectively match the game clock speeds for the trio of Navi 10-powered graphics cards.

AMD Navi 14 GPUs (Image credit: Freedesktop.org)

It appears that AMD might have switched up the Navi 14 dies a bit. AMD has already announced the Radeon RX 5500 and RX 5500M with game clock speeds of 1,670 MHz and 1,448 MHz, respectively. This means that the Radeon RX 5500 uses the Navi 14 XT die, while the RX 5500M sports the Navi 14 XTM die. This leaves us with three dies remaining.

Model GPU Variant Game Clock AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Navi 14 XTX 1,717 MHz AMD Radeon RX 5500 Navi 14 XT 1,670 MHz AMD Radeon RX 5300 Navi 14 XL 1,448 MHz AMD Radeon RX 5500M Navi 14 XTM 1,448 MHz AMD Radeon RX 5300M Navi 14 XLM 1,181 MHz

Specs in this table aren't confirmed.

The logical choice for AMD would be to use the Navi 14 XTX die for the Radeon RX 5500 XT, which evidently flaunts a 1,717 MHz game clock. This would imply that the leftover Navi 14 dies could make their way into entry-level Navi offerings, such as the Radeon RX 5300-series. It's possible that the Radeon RX 5300 might make use of the Navi 14 XL silicon and come with a 1,448 MHz game clock, which would leave the Radeon RX 5300M with the Navi XLM die featuring a 1,181 MHz game clock.

In September, we spotted listings for HP desktops with the Radeon RX 5300 XT. But we haven't seen any information on whether the Radeon RX 5300-series cards are expected to be available to the general public or an exclusive for OEMs.