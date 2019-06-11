AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition Actually Looks Promising

AMD unveiled yesterday the Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition gaming graphics card, which it will release on July 7. Unlike some of the chipmaker's recent anniversary products, the Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition actually comes with tangible enhancements.

The Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition utilizes the same cooling solution as the original Radeon RX 5700 XT, so you're still stuck with the old-school blower-style cooler. The black aluminum alloy shroud is complemented with some gold accents to give the graphics card a luxurious touch. And, of course, it wouldn't be special edition product without AMD CEO Lisa Su's signature on the shroud. AMD is only producing limited quantities of the Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition by the way.

Specs Comparison


Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition
Radeon RX 5700 XT
Radeon RX 5700
Architecture (GPU)
RDNA (Navi 10)RDNA (Navi 10)
RDNA (Navi 10)
CUDA Cores
2560
2560
2304
Single-Precision Performance
10.14 TFLOPS
9.75 TFLOPS7.95 TFLOPS
Texture Units160160
144
Base Clock Rate
1,680 MHz
1,605 MHz1,465 MHz
Game Clock Rate1,830 MHz1,755 MHz1,625 MHz
GPU Boost Rate
1,980 MHz
1,905 MHz1,725 MHz
Memory Capacity
8GB GDDR6
8GB GDDR6
8GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14 Gbps14 Gbps
14 Gbps
Memory Bus
256-bit
256-bit256-bit
Memory Bandwidth
448 GB/s
448 GB/s448 GB/s
ROPs
64
6464
L2 Cache
4MB
4MB
4MB
TDP
235W
225W
180W
Transistor Count
10.3 billion
10.3 billion
10.3 billion
Die Size
251 mm²
251 mm²
251 mm²
Pricing$499
$449$379

Besides the mild makeover, the Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition should perform slightly faster than its regular counterpart. Essentially, the anniversary edition comes with a 75 MHz increase across all the operating clocks. On paper, the graphics card is capable of delivering up to 10.14 TFLOPs of single-precision performance as opposed to the 9.75 TFLOPs on the Radeon RX 5700 XT, but whether the difference is noticeable in real-world scenarios remains a question. The graphics card's memory remains unchanged over the vanilla model. Nevertheless, the small upgrade was enough to warrant a 10W increase in TDP (thermal design power). The Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition is rated for 235W.

Price and Availability

The Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition will be available on July 7 at AMD.com and JD.com. It's $499, which is $50 more expensive than the normal Radeon RX 5700 XT. However, it comes with a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass PC, where you get access to over 100 games and the opportunity to play Gears 5 when the game launches this fall.

