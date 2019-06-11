AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition Actually Looks Promising

AMD unveiled yesterday the Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition gaming graphics card, which it will release on July 7. Unlike some of the chipmaker's recent anniversary products, the Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition actually comes with tangible enhancements.

The Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition utilizes the same cooling solution as the original Radeon RX 5700 XT, so you're still stuck with the old-school blower-style cooler. The black aluminum alloy shroud is complemented with some gold accents to give the graphics card a luxurious touch. And, of course, it wouldn't be special edition product without AMD CEO Lisa Su's signature on the shroud. AMD is only producing limited quantities of the Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition by the way.

Specs Comparison



Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition

Radeon RX 5700 XT

Radeon RX 5700

Architecture (GPU)

RDNA (Navi 10) RDNA (Navi 10)

RDNA (Navi 10)

CUDA Cores

2560

2560

2304 Single-Precision Performance

10.14 TFLOPS

9.75 TFLOPS 7.95 TFLOPS Texture Units 160 160

144 Base Clock Rate

1,680 MHz

1,605 MHz 1,465 MHz

Game Clock Rate 1,830 MHz 1,755 MHz 1,625 MHz GPU Boost Rate

1,980 MHz

1,905 MHz 1,725 MHz

Memory Capacity

8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6

Memory Clock 14 Gbps 14 Gbps

14 Gbps

Memory Bus

256-bit

256-bit 256-bit

Memory Bandwidth

448 GB/s

448 GB/s 448 GB/s

ROPs

64

64 64 L2 Cache

4MB

4MB

4MB TDP

235W

225W

180W Transistor Count

10.3 billion

10.3 billion

10.3 billion

Die Size

251 mm²

251 mm²

251 mm²

Pricing $499

$449 $379

Besides the mild makeover, the Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition should perform slightly faster than its regular counterpart. Essentially, the anniversary edition comes with a 75 MHz increase across all the operating clocks. On paper, the graphics card is capable of delivering up to 10.14 TFLOPs of single-precision performance as opposed to the 9.75 TFLOPs on the Radeon RX 5700 XT, but whether the difference is noticeable in real-world scenarios remains a question. The graphics card's memory remains unchanged over the vanilla model. Nevertheless, the small upgrade was enough to warrant a 10W increase in TDP (thermal design power). The Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition is rated for 235W.

Price and Availability

The Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition will be available on July 7 at AMD.com and JD.com. It's $499, which is $50 more expensive than the normal Radeon RX 5700 XT. However, it comes with a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass PC, where you get access to over 100 games and the opportunity to play Gears 5 when the game launches this fall.