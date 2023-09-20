Elegoo Announce Neptune 4 Plus and Neptune 4 Max 3D Printers

Elegoo announced the imminent release of two new printers in its latest Neptune 4 line. This information, which comes to us from a recent post to X (Twitter) shows the Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus and Elegoo Neptune 4 Max are larger versions of the recently released Elegoo Neptune 4. All three in the Neptune 4 range are typical "bedslingers" (the build surface moves along the y-axis, and the print head moves along the x-axis) that use FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) to build up models from layers of plastic.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Neptune 4 Max Neptune 4 Plus Neptune 4 Build Volume 420 x 420 x 480mm (16.5 x 16.5 x 18.9 inches) 320 x 320 x 385mm (12.6 x 12.6 x 15.1 inches) 225 x 225 x 265mm (8.5 x 8.5 x 10.4 inches) Material PLA/PETG/TPU (up to 300 degrees Celsius) PLA/PETG/TPU (up to 300 degrees Celsius) PLA/PETG/TPU (up to 300 degrees Celsius) Extruder Type Direct Drive Direct Drive Direct Drive Nozzle .4 high flow .4 high flow .4 high flow Build Platform PEI textured spring steel sheet heated PEI textured spring steel sheet heated PEI textured spring steel sheet heated Bed Leveling Automatic, Inductive probe and manual leveling Automatic, Inductive probe and manual leveling Automatic, Inductive probe Filament Runout Sensor Yes Yes Yes Connectivity USB, LAN USB, LAN USB, LAN Interface Color touch screen, removable Color touch screen, removable Color touch screen, removable Machine Footprint 658 x 632 x 740mm (26 x 24.8 x 29.1 inches) 533 x 517 x 638mm (21 x 20.3 x 25.1 inches) 475 x 445 x 515mm(18.7 x 17.5 x 20.3 in) Machine Weight 18.1KG (39.9 lbs) 14.4KG (31.7 lbs) 8.3 KG (18.3 lbs)

Essentially the Neptune 4 Plus and Max are larger versions of the Neptune 4 much like the previous generation Neptune 3 series. The key differences between Neptune 3 and 3 are that all of the Neptune 4 series come with Klipper preinstalled. Klipper provides an alternative to Marlin based firmware and means the new printers can reach print speeds as high as 500mm/s. But keep in mind that Elegoo suggest a 250mm/s print speed. All of the Neptune 4 series feature a 300 degrees Celsius nozzle kit alongside a dual-gear extruder. With this nozzle we can print using PLA, ABS, TPU, PETG and some specialist filaments. Remember that using ABS requires an enclosure and fume extraction for best results, and to keep you healthy. The increased build volumes and speed afforded by the Neptune 4 Plus and Max are beneficial to prop makers and cosplayers who want to print big and fast.

We just recently released our review of the Elegoo Neptune 4 and appreciated how easy it was to operate. Figuring out how to access Klipper was difficult but worth it due to the precision it adds while printing.

We have a few details about the new printers that explain what sets them apart from the Elegoo Neptune 4. As the name suggests, the Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus has a larger build volume of 320 x 320 x 385mm. According to Elegoo's product page the Neptune 4 Plus will retail for $350.

The Neptune 4 Max has an even bigger build plate along with the heftiest price to match. For $470, you can print within a 420 x 420 x 480mm build volume.

These new printers will be released on September 23rd, 2023. In the meantime, you can see more details about the Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus and Elegoo Neptune 4 Max over at the Elegoo web store.