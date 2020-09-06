New PicoRio SBC To Feature RISC-V Open-Source Processor

Imagination Technologies has paired up with RIOS Laboratory to develop a new SBC called PicoRio. According to the press release, the new board will feature an open-source RISC-V processor .

Talk of a new SBC almost always draws comparison to the popular Raspberry Pi board, which features an ARM-based processor. So far no details have been made about the exact size of the PicoRio. Whether or not this board is a comparable competitor remains unclear.

The PicoRio board is designed with Linux developers in mind who want to create software for RISC-V systems.

The RIOS Laboratory team hopes to open-source as much CPU hardware as they can. This includes things like the CPU itself, the main SoC design, chip packages, drivers and firmware.

The primary storage method has not yet been disclosed, as well as any supported video input/output ports.

The first edition of the PicoRio is expected to drop in Q4 of 2020. This version will not include a GPU. However, a new version is planned to release in 2021 with a PowerVR GPU.