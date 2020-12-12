New ROG Zephyrus Notebook Spotted with Tiger Lake Core i7

While Intel's Tiger Lake architecture is still several months to a year away from launch, mylaptopguide.com has leaked specifications for an upcoming Asus Zephyrus notebook, which will include Intel's future chips. The laptop will be called the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX 551Q (try saying that five times in a row) and equipped with an 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i7-11370H along with an unknown discrete GPU. (It could be a mobile Ampere GPU.)

The Core i7 11370H will be a quad-core hyperthreaded CPU with a boost frequency of 4.8Ghz. While it is strange to see a Core i7 "H" processor only featuring four cores, the new willow cove microarchitecture (powering Tiger Lake) should achieve much higher core frequencies at a lower power consumption (hence the very high boost clocks). We'll have to wait and see if going with fewer but much faster cores will make this chip competitive enough against Intel's 10th Gen Hexacore CPUs and AMD's mobile Ryzen processors in the gaming space. AMD pulled this off with the Ryzen 3 3300X in the desktop-gaming-arena, so there is a chance the 11370H can do the same for gaming notebooks.

(Image credit: Asus)

We don't know much about the laptop itself, but it should be similar to the current Zephyrus Duo with a dual-screen design; One main screen and another smaller display just above the keyboard. Mylaptopguide believes this Zephyrus model will be equipped with an Adobe RGB color validated display, like its older brother, which should make content creation and photo editing a good experience on the GX 551Q.

The laptop will be equipped with two storage options (probably two M.2 NVMe slots) and will support up to 48GB of RAM. Regarding power consumption, the power brick is rated at 280W which is quite a lot for a gaming laptop. This alone probably means we'll be seeing a top-tier mobile GPU in this notebook, whether that's an Nvidia Turing RTX 2080 Super, Ampere equivalent, or AMD counterpart.

This is just a leak, so we have no idea when exactly this notebook will come to market, but if the Tiger Lake architecture is set to arrive next year, there's a good chance the GX 551Q will come out at the same time.