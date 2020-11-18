Intel Tiger Lake-H Beats AMD Ryzen 4000 in Geekbench 5

Intel Tiger Lake Processors (Image credit: Intel)

There has been a lot of hype around Intel's upcoming 11th Generation Tiger Lake-H mobile chips, but few benchmark results to back up the excitement. That has changed since apparent Core i7-11370H (via Tum_Apisak) results emerged today in the Geekbench database to offer a sneak peek of what's to come.

The Core i7-11370H is indeed a mysterious processor. It's seemingly a quad-core chip with Hyper-Threading, which raises some alarms. Previous Core i7 H-series procesors typically come with six or eight cores. Geekbench 5 picked up the Core i7-11370H as a Tiger Lake-U processor, conveying that the quad-core processor could be a U-series part with a more generous thermal envelope and consequently, improved clock speeds.

Similar to other Tiger Lake-U Core i7 models, the Core i7-11370H reportedly has 12MB of L3 cache at its disposal. This particular model seems to run with a 3.29 GHz base clock and 4.79 GHz boost clock. If we round up, the clock speeds should be 3.3 GHz and 4.8 GHz, respectively.

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H Specifications

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clocks (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) Core i7-11370H* 4 / 8 3.3 / 4.8 12 ? Ryzen 5 4600H 6 / 12 3.0 / 4.0 8 45

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Since AMD doesn't have any quad-core Ryzen 4000 (codename Renoir) chips in its product stack, the Core i7-11370H would likely have to compete with the hexa-core Ryzen 5 4600H. AMD's chip flexes six Zen 2 cores with simultaneous multithreading (SMT), 8MB of L3 cache and base and boost clock speeds up to 3 GHz and 4 GHz, respectively.

It's apparent that the Ryzen 5 4600H has a two-core advantage over the Core i7-11370H. However, the Intel part does have a 10% and 20% higher base and boost clocks, respectively.

Furthermore, the Core i7-11370H is based on the Willow Cove microarchitecture with a dual ring bus hence the quad-core processor shouldn't be underestimated. Bear in mind that Intel has said in the past that the chipmaker tuned Tiger Lake processors for high clock speeds at lower power consumption, and it shows with the Core i7-11370H. The processor's 4.8 GHz boost clock is higher than any previous Ice Lake chip.

Intel Core i7-11370H (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.)

The Core i7-11370H scored 1,420 points in the single-core test and 4,964 points in the multi-core test. At the time of writing, the Geekbench 5 database shows the Ryzen 5 4600H with an average single-and multil-core scores of 980 points and 4,808 points, respectively. Therefore, the Core i7-11370H delivered up to 44.9% higher single-core performance than the Ryzen 5 4600H.

The multi-core performance between the two rivals isn't huge, and it's a great achievement for the Core i7-11370H, considering that it has two fewer cores. Despite the handicap, the Core i7-11370H provided up to 3.2 percent higher multi-core performance than the Ryzen 5 4600H.

Geekbench 5 is just one benchmark, and not the preferred tool to assess processor performance for many enthusiasts, us included. At least for today, the Core i7-11370H is the winner. We'll have to wait and see whether the performance dominance translates over to other workloads and gaming. Sadly, we don't know when that will be since Intel has kept a tight lip on Tiger Lake-H.