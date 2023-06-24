New RTX 4090 Blower GPU Entices SFF, Workstation Users

Graphics card manufacturer AFOX has launched the brand's first custom GeForce RTX 40-series (Ada Lovelace) graphics card. There's no better way to make a bang than to base your shining new product on the GeForce RTX 4090, which sits atop the best graphics cards.

AFOX may not be your typical household brand regarding computer hardware, but the veteran manufacturer has been around for over two decades. The company recently hopped on Nvidia's Ada bandwagon with the announcement of the AFOX RTX 4090, a dual-slot GeForce RTX 4090 with a blower-type cooling solution. There is only a handful of GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards on the market with those attributes, so consumers will likely be delighted that there's another option in the retail channel.

The AFOX RTX 4090 (AF4090-24GD6XH4) measures 10.5 inches (266.5 mm) in length, so it's shorter than Nvidia's Founders Edition, which is 12 inches (304 mm) long. Nonetheless, what sets the AFOX RTX 4090 apart from other custom GeForce RTX 4090 models is its compact design that only takes up two PCI slots. Blower designs have maintained relevance because the solution adapts to small-form-factor (SFF) systems that can expel hot air outside the system as much as possible and in workstations where users can pair multiple graphics cards in very tight spacing.

Image 1 of 6 AFOX RTX 4090 (Image credit: AFOX) AFOX RTX 4090 (Image credit: AFOX) AFOX RTX 4090 (Image credit: AFOX) AFOX RTX 4090 (Image credit: AFOX) AFOX RTX 4090 (Image credit: AFOX) AFOX RTX 4090 (Image credit: AFOX)

As with many blower-type GeForce RTX 4090 models, the AFOX RTX 4090 sticks to Nvidia's reference specifications. That means the graphics run with a 2,230 MHz base clock and a 2,520 MHz boost clock. It's a 450W graphics card, so it'll draw the necessary juice from a single 16-pin power connector. The minimum recommended power supply capacity is still 850W.

As expected, AFOX placed the 16-pin power connector at the rear of the graphics card to improve cable management in small cases or workstations where the graphics card are very close together. The AFOX RTX 4090 provides one HDMI 2.21 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs for connecting displays.

Nvidia seems more relaxed this time, with vendors producing blower-type designs for its Ada-based graphics cards. Manufacturers had done something similar to the previous generation with the GeForce RTX 3090; however, the GeForce RTX 3090 blower graphics cards eventually disappeared from the market.

AFOX didn't share the pricing or the availability for the AFOX RTX 4090 graphics card.