Newegg Launches GPU-Shopping Portal Designed to Sell You a GPU

Newegg has launched JustGPU.com, a website dedicated solely to — you guessed it — GPUs. Specifically, shopping for a new GPU. (Or, well, selling you a new GPU.)

The website, which is — of course — an extension of Newegg's online store, is designed to make shopping for a new graphics card as smooth and painless (and profitable, for Newegg) as possible. The site includes a GPU comparison tool complete with benchmarks and gaming performance data. The new site, which is still in beta, features GPU-specific shopping tools not found on the regular Newegg site.

The main page gives you access to several GPU shopping options right off the bat, with a button to "shop all" GPUs on Newegg's site, a button that takes you to Newegg's benchmark comparison tool, and links to the top five most popular AIB partner brands (ASRock, Asus, Evga, Gigabyte, and MSI).

(Image credit: Newegg - JustGPU.com)

Scroll down, and you'll see a list of exclusive discounts and deals, ranging from $10 to $100 off (these deals appear to be "exclusive" to Newegg in general — not to the new site). Scroll further, and you'll see summaries of the current top-selling GPUs, and then you'll gain access to JustGPU's GPU comparison utility.

The GPU comparison utility is a tool that lets you compare two different graphics cards on the fly. Choose the graphics cards you want to compare (you can filter by manufacturer and GPU series, or just do a text search), and the GPU comparison utility will show you price, size, core specifications, and gaming performance metrics for a number of popular titles (including Apex Legends, Cyberpunk 2077, and Elden Ring) — plus a 3DMark TimeSpy result for something more synthetic.

(Image credit: Newegg - JustGPU.com)

These performance metrics really set the site apart from Newegg's regular site, which lacks any sort of performance data. Besides the GPU comparison tool, each listing on the site has the GPU's associated TimeSpy performance score and estimated average frame rate result in a popular AAA title (in today's case, this includes Call of Duty: Warzone).

If you click on the gaming metrics in each listing, you are greeted with a new interface where you can input your CPU and resolution for a more accurate frame rate analysis. On this page you're also greeted with 18 additional titles (and their respective frame rate data).

The interface itself is simple and well laid-out, with easy access to important shopping tools. Each listing automatically goes back to Newegg's own listing — including the shopping cart — confirming this is, unsurprisingly, mainly a Newegg shopping tool.

(Image credit: Newegg - JustGPU.com)

One big downside to the site is that it lacks data for previous generations. Only Nvidia's RTX 30 series and AMD's RX 6000 series graphics cards are listed at the moment — but the site is still in beta, so this could change.

The new site appears to be a decent resource for comparing current GPUs side-by-side while also quickly checking Newegg's current pricing and stock, if that's what you need. But the performance metrics should be taken with a grain of salt, since they appear to be pretty generalized. And for more detailed metrics — and comparison data on GPUs older than just the current generation — check out our GPU hierarchy.