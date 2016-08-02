Flyweight, Compact Nixeus 'Revel' Mouse Lands For $50

Nixeus, maker of products such as monitors and keyboards, entered the mouse market with the light and compact Revel.

By all appearances, the Revel is a simple, sleek mouse with solid features. It’s “simple” because of its clean-looking design and lack of software, but the built-in features make it a well-rounded device (on paper, for the most part).

It’s equipped with a PixArt PMW 3360 optical sensor that offers up to 12,000 DPI, and you can use the mouse buttons to toggle through eight different DPI presets (400 / 800 / 1,200/ 1,600/ 2,000 / 3,200 / 5,000 / 12,000 DPI). That’s a significant variety of DPI options, although many users will balk at the inability to dial in more granular settings. However, that’s the tradeoff: It’s convenient to avoid having to deal with software (and the installation and all the updates that come with it), but you sacrifice precise setting controls. It’s also designed to have a low lift-off distance (tracking stops a few millimeters above a surface).

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Nixeus promised zero hardware acceleration and 1:1 tracking. The mouse has Teflon feet designed to offer a “smooth, consistent glide.”

The left and right buttons use Omron switches (20 million clicks), and there are six buttons total: left, right, forward/back navigation, a single-button DPI switcher and a scroll wheel.

Without its cable, the Revel weighs just 85g, which makes it one of the lighter gaming mice you’ll find on the market. The mouse comes in all black, or white with black accents. Both have a Nixeus logo on the palm rest

You can preorder the Revel now on Nixeus’ site (or Newegg or Amazon) for $50. It will be widely available on August 9.

One final tidbit: For now, if you buy a Revel from Nixeus' online shop, you can top for an additional 15g weight to be installed.

