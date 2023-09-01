Noctua NH-U12A Cooler Package Boasts of LGA1851 Compatibility

Noctua CPU coolers with explicit Socket LGA1851 compatibility have been spotted in Japan. Akiba PC Watch noted that stocks of Noctua’s NH-U12A cooler at the Tsukumo Computer main store in Akihabara, Tokyo, mention Socket LGA1851 compatibility on the packaging.

Noctua’s packaging mentions socket compatibility, making it straightforward for would-be purchasers to see what the cooler in the box works with. It lists socket compatibility, with the newest sockets first. So, the Noctua NH-U12A is listed as compatible with the “AM5, AM4” sockets for AMD. For Intel, the same cooler can be fitted to CPUs in “LGA1851, LGA1700, LGA1299, and LGA115x” sockets, according to the images from the Japanese retailer.

The arrival of Noctua’s NH-U12A with the stated Socket LGA1851 compatibility makes it the first cooler we know that will be forward-compatible with the new socket. The source publication also looked in the packaged product manual and noted that to enable Socket LGA1851 compatibility, users need to use the same fittings currently used by LGA1700 systems. This makes us optimistic that other CPU coolers that are OK with the latest Raptor Lake and Alder Lake systems will be good for a few future generations.

From previous leaks and spills regarding LGA1851, we have a pretty good outline of its specs differences from LGA1700. There are 151 extra pins with the new socket, which are there to address upcoming features and power requirements of (perhaps) Arrow Lake and Meteor Lake CPUs. Other information suggests that LGA1851 has a taller IHS, moving from 6.73-7.4 mm to 6.83-7.49 mm.

NH-D15 Is Also Confirmed LGA1851 Compatible

We checked the details of Noctua’s NH-U12A CPU cooler on its website today. It wasn’t listed as being LGA 1851 compatible. There was also no mention of Socket LGA1851 in the firm’s Compatibility Center microsite.

However, we noted that the also popular NH-D15 was listed as having SecuFirm2 mounts compatible with Intel LGA1851.

In August, we reported on the sighting of a purported Intel processor in LGA1851 packaging. A photo of an Intel chip with a slightly different integrated heat spreader (IHS) to current generation parts stirred our interest.