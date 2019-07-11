Nvidia GPU Fix for AMD Ryzen 3000 BSOD Is En Route

(Image credit: AMD)

Some early AMD Ryzen 3000-series adopters have been experiencing random WHEA (Windows Hardware Error Architecture) errors that are crashing their systems with Nvidia GeForce gaming graphics cards. With the help of the affected users, Nvidia was able to collect enough information to replicate the error, and a hotfix should arrive soon.

The BSOD (Blue Screen of Death) presents itself pretty randomly, but the chances of it occurring is higher when running graphics-intensive tasks, such as gaming. It's possible that the issue isn't akin to Nvidia as both Nvidia and AMD graphics card owners have reported experiencing the error. However, the majority of online complaints are coming from Nvidia users.

The new PCIe 4.0 interface was the first to get blamed, with speculation that Nvidia graphics cards might not play nice with the new interface. Apparently, setting the interface back to PCIe 3.0 seemingly solves the problem for some users. Nevertheless, the cause of the BSODs might be deeper. Perhaps it could be chipset related or induced by certain Ryzen 3000-series CPUs. At this time, it's anyone's guess until Nvidia sheds some light on the issue. Unfortunately, Nvidia didn't specify when it'll start deploying the solution for the problem.