Nvidia Ends Notorious GeForce Partner Program
Nvidia put a fork in its now infamous GeForce Partner Program, citing recent negative commentary as the primary reason for the abrupt cancellation.
The statement is the company’s first official response to the alleged foul play that was first brought to light back in March, with several outlets reporting that the program puts an unfair burden on its partners to align their gaming brands exclusively with Nvidia.
Several AIB partners rebranded many of their AMD-based graphics cards a short time later, with Gigabyte dropping its Aorus moniker from its RX580 Gaming Box and Asus renaming its entire AMD GPU lineup. AMD made a direct response to the surging reports of the implications, giving more credibility to the claim that the GPP could be having an effect on how vendors brand their respective gaming products.
Nvidia claimed in its blog that it’s shutting down the GPP because it would prefer to cancel the program “rather than battling misinformation.” The company further dismissed the allegations of wrongdoing by claiming that the program was quite transparent, and that no bad blood existed between Nvidia and its AIB partners:
With GPP, we asked our partners to brand their products in a way that would be crystal clear. The choice of GPU greatly defines a gaming platform. So, the GPU brand should be clearly transparent – no substitute GPUs hidden behind a pile of techno-jargon.
Most partners agreed. They own their brands and GPP didn’t change that. They decide how they want to convey their product promise to gamers. Still, today we are pulling the plug on GPP to avoid any distraction from the super exciting work we’re doing to bring amazing advances to PC gaming.
Although the cancellation of the Nvidia GPP may give those who already believe that the Green Team is pure evil all the confirmation they need that the program was indeed toxic, the surge of negative press coverage over the ambiguity of the published guidelines could just be enough of a headache for Nvidia to throw in the towel, and one could hardly blame them.
ROG GTX-1080Ti
ROG RX-580
It's clear enough to me.... oh wait... they must have though, we the customer couldn't tell an AMD GPU model from theirs...
I have a 1080 TI an I had a 1080 FTW. If I can avoid them in the future, I will, just by principle. I might need a mid range GPU next year, guess what... it will not be green.
Now, I think GPP was a grab at established brands with goodwill. But if Nvidia demanded clearer names, like requiring that the marketing names and/or cooler shrouds be clearly delineated (for example, having the Nvidia logo/name on the shrouds of their cards, and adding Geforce to all the marketing names), without grabbing the brands exclusively, I could get behind that. What is important is that from what I heard, they weren't refusing to do business with anyone who didn't join GPP, but were merely moving them down in the stack, relatively speaking. I'm also not sure if it demanded their only gaming branded stuff be Nvidia (Really wrong), their current flagship gaming brand be Nvidia only (Still wrong), or that Nvidia have a exclusive gaming brand, new or existing at the partners discretion (slightly wrong, mostly neutral).
This whole GPP was a joke to start with. When life gets me down in 5 years time, I'll just have to remember the GPP and I'll end up with aching sides from laughing so hard.....
They didn't admit to anything. Because they know they've been caught. But its their smug arrogant response that will have me avoid them for a rather long time to come. Remember when Linus Torvalds threw them a middle finger? Well, here's mine to you Nvidia!
Comments like that are the reason people hate Nvidia. Well that mixed with the fact their adaptive sync technology doesn't actually work with anybody's monitors, and at this point Gysync monitors are nearly impossible to find (and absurdly overpriced, and don't work with freesync).
Look, if this program -wasn't- toxic, then why did all the board partners have to waste money launching new brands for AMD? Why didn't any of the companies make Nvidia-exclusive branding instead?
Because Nvidia has historically had the lions share of the GPU market?
That is the only reason, other than it being a hard requirement of the program. Either way, Nvidia was abusing it's market position, even if the program only meant that you got priority, or binned chips. With both, it was threatening the viability of higher end brands in a major way to not join.
No, GeForce Experience is staying. This was a program that Nvidia rolled out for their GPU partners (i.e. Asus, Gigabyte, EVGA, etc.).
all these cry babies that are behind the times that AMD still can't come close to what nVidia does. News flash boys, if you can afford a premium product, instead of crying about it and crapping on it for everyone else, maybe get an education and get better jobs to afford a premium brand.
cause.. you know.. AMD didn't partner with intel for new reason right... But I guess the Geforce Program because if offers you insensitive back is against competition.
I guess all GPU manufacturers should also stop selling there GPU with bundled games. I mean.. come one how dare AMD offer my a GPU with a game i want and not nVidia.
all I see is a bunch of damn cry babies. Call me when the freesync is just as good as nVidia and than we can talk about competition. The should just re brand freesync to Freesh*t, cause that it what it really is.
I think Nvidia is more scare about FTC and EU are getting "interest" in their GPP...
If there was open collaboration and standards on that front there would be only one and it would be better than those separate ones.
All jokes aside, I call BS on that damage control oriented, too little-too late, egg on my face excuse NVIDIA made for canning GPP. This won't be the last of GPP or w/e iteration of it they come up w/ next
Crybabies? Nvidia does NOTHING better. AMD is competing just fine in the low, mid and high tier range (RX560, RX580 and V64). NV charging $3000 for a Titan V is FAR out of the price bracket of most gamers anyways. In fact, it's the mid-range cards of both companies that gamers are most interested in. Just because NV is offering ultra high end cards, doesn't necessarily make them "better". It's still irrelevant mostly to the majority of folk out there.
You wanna talk about Freesync? That does everything more or less as good as GS, yet coming at a $200-$300 discount? Put any average gamer behind equally equipped screens. I can guarantee you that NONE of them will agree on a $200-$300 premium over the other. The tests have been done MANY TIMES, its out on the web, look it up.
I think it's people like you that just want to be part of their camp cuz they have "the fastest card" available. You gain NOTHING out of it. Stop sucking up to them. It's only pure fanboyism and nothing more.
FreeSync on the other hand does make it possible to get a good quality monitor at a lower price range. It might be technically inferior compared to G-Sync, but you can still get a better overall monitor for less (provided the manufacturer didn't price gouge). From my current experience so far after getting a new video card, it does work. My current monitor (which is a 27" VA paneled Acer ED273 Abidpx 1920x1080 144hz) can handle FreeSync from 48-144 hz (with support for LFC at even lower frame rates; a detail that wasn't mentioned on our manuals, Acer's website, nor the Amazon link (but available on AMD's website)) easily. However, it does seem to have an issue with flashing at times (from my understanding, a flaw with FreeSync itself). It does help eliminate screen tearing though. That monitor I mentioned normally has a price of $299 USD, but has been sold for less (like me and my sister got ours for $240-260 range). You can even get the 24" variant for even less. Oh yes, ghosting is due to the VA panel (though provides great contrast) and not because of FreeSync. I know because I was experiencing ghosting on my Geforce GTX 760 (months before it got fried) as well. It is crazy to be seeing VA panels going cheap these days.