Alleged Nvidia GeForce GTX 2050 / GTX 1150 Surfaces

by - Source: TUM_APISAK's Twitter
TUM_APISAK, one of the most famous leakers in the computer hardware world, stumbled upon a mysterious Nvidia graphics card in the Geekbench database that could be the upcoming entry-level GeForce GTX 2050 or GTX 1150.

The latest entry from the rumor mill suggests that Nvidia will reportedly launch its GeForce GTX 11-series graphics cards to complement the GeForce RTX 20-series offerings. The GTX 11-series would allegedly continue to use the Turing silicon, but perhaps a lower end variant. For example, the GeForce RTX 2060 would use the TU106 die, while the rumored GeForce GTX 1160 would utilize the TU116 die.

Instead of clarifying the situation, the new rumor only adds to the confusion. We're not quite sure if Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 successor will be sold as the GeForce GTX 2050 or the GeForce GTX 1150. In fact, the Geekbench entry doesn't explicitly confirm the graphics card is powered by a Turing graphics processor, so take the specifications with a pinch of salt.


GeForce GTX 2050 / GTX 1150
GeForce GTX 1050
Architecture (GPU)
Turing (TU107)*Pascal (GP107)
CUDA Cores
896*640
Texture Units
56*
40
Base Clock Rate
?1354 MHz
GPU Boost Rate
1560 MHz*1455 MHz
Memory Capacity
4GB*2GB GDDR5
Memory Clock?
7Gbps
Memory Bus
128-bit*128-bit
Memory Bandwidth
?
112.1 GB/s
ROPs
32*32
L2 Cache
?
1MB
TDP
?
75W
Transistor Count
?
3.3 billion
Die Size
?
132 mm²

*=unconfirmed

Assuming the graphics card in question is a GeForce GTX 2050 / GTX 1150, the GPU is likely to feature the T107 silicon fabbed on the 12nm FinFET manufacturing process by Taiwanese foundry TSMC. The presence of 14 compute units (Streaming Multiprocessors) suggests it would come equipped with 896 CUDA cores. The sample in the Geekbench benchmark purportedly has a 1,560MHz boost clock. Since it is a mobile version, the desktop variant should have a faster boost clock. 

The GeForce GTX 2050 / GTX 1150 could also have up to 4GB of memory, which is twice the capacity of the previous GeForce GTX 1050. It's too soon to guess whether it uses GDDR5 or GDDR6 memory. But given that the previous models (GeForce GTX 1050 and GTX 950) had a 128-bit memory interface, the GeForce GTX 2050 / GTX 1150 might retain the same interface.

Comment from the forums
  • ingtar33
    is it going to be 300-350 like the 2060 will be 400-450?
  • DotNetMaster777
    Alleged Nvidia GeForce looks nice !
  • hannibal
    This does not have raytrasing cores, so it should be cheaper... but more expensive than 1050 because ”why not” people seems to ready pay what ever They ask.
    But all in all these should have better price speed ratio because it does not have the RTX raytrasing cores that take a lot of space from the die.
Display All 4 comments
