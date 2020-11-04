GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Supposedly In Stock Overseas, Could Cost $450

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle 8G (Image credit: Harukaze5719/Twitter)

Apparently, Saudi Arabian retailer Silicon Valley Computers already has Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle 8G and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC 8G in stock. The store shared a photograph (via harukaze5719) and even a Facebook video to back up its claims.

It's evident that the renders of the two custom GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card are fake as the bad Photoshop is quite obvious. However, the packaging in the photograph coincides with a previous leak. Although there is enough evidence to suggest the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti's existence, it's an unreleased graphics card so it's perplexing that a retailer would provide proof before Nvidia announced the graphics card. If this is a publicity stunt, it's going to be a costly one.

Rumor has it that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti might land with the GA104 (Ampere) die with 38 fully-functioning Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs). If accurate, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti would have 4,864 CUDA cores at its disposal, just 1,024 CUDA cores short of being a GeForce RTX 3070. On the memory aspect, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti might come with an identical layout as the GeForce RTX 3070. The configuration includes 8GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps across a 256-bit memory interface for a maximum theoretical output up to 448 GBps.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (Image credit: Silicon Valley Computers)

Silicon Valley Computers has removed the product listings from its online store. However, the merchant's Facebook video is still available with the following statement (machine translated and tweaked for proper English):

Some people don't believe... and we don't blame you

But after this video, you will believe it 😎

Exclusively and before official launch RTX3060Ti

Now available at all our showrooms or through our online store WWW.SV-COMP.COM

As we know, computer hardware is often overpriced outside of the U.S. Sometimes, pricing skyrockets in certain countries. Still, it's possible to get a reasonable estimate of the U.S. pricing through a little math.

Silicon Valley Computers previously listed the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle 8G and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC 8G for $986.40 and $1,013.07, respectively. Saudi Arabia has a 15% VAT (value-added tax) rate. Subtracting the VAT brings the pricing down to $857.73 on the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle 8G and $880.93 for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC 8G.

Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC retails for $570 in the U.S. The same model costs $1,112.57 at Silicon Valley Computers. The price difference is roughly 95.2%. If we apply the same margin with the Gigabyte models, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle 8G and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC 8G could end up costing around $439.41 and $451.29, respectively. The pricing is similar to what Chinese retailers are asking for GeForce RTX 3060 Ti preorders.

GIven the GeForce RTX 3070 has a base price of $499 USD, it looks like the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti could start at close to $400 with custom models costing anywhere between $429 and $449. What we don't know yet is the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti's relative performance in comparison to other graphics cards, or how available it will be at launch. For all we know, those are just empty boxes shown in the above images and video.