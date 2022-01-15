Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU Enters The Matrix

A stunning new, special-edition graphics card from Nvidia has appeared on its social media pages in China. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card wrapped with The Matrix Resurrections tribute design poses from all angles in a Weibo post. Even more excitingly, the limited-edition cards are up for grabs as a prize to Nvidia and The Matrix fans. Unfortunately, this particular competition looks like it is limited to China-only, but read below for some links to similar global contests.

Tom's Hardware has reviewed several Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti by AIB partners such as Zotac, Galax, with special mention for the Asus ROG Strix LC model combined with an AIO cooler. So, readers know pretty much what to expect in terms of hardware under the shroud. With this card, you are getting what appears to be a reference design cooler; however, the graphics for The Matrix fans will make it a real object of desire.

The reference GeForce RTX 3080 Ti features 10,240 CUDA cores, a GPU boost clock of 1.67 GHz, and 12GB of GDDR6X memory on a 384-bit bus. While its boost clocks are a smidgeon lower than the standard GeForce RTX 3080 (at 1.71 GHz), the CUDA core count represents a significant uplift over the 8,704 / 8,960 offered by the 10GB / 12GB RTX 3080 models, respectively.

If you live in China, you can follow the Weibo link in the intro and enter the competition to grab an Nvidia The Matrix Resurrections GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Tribute Graphics Card by sharing the original post. You must also leave a comment about Nvidia and The Matrix. The competition, which went live on Friday, closes ahead of the January 21 prize draw.

Nvidia Global The Matrix Giveaways

Nvidia's global social media also has some prizes up for grabs, but please be quick. Nvidia shared a post featuring a complete custom GeForce Matrix PC build on its Twitter accounts, which looks exciting, though it is a singular product. Meanwhile, a post showcases three custom Matrix-themed backplates, which Nvidia gives away with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards. Like the Weibo competition, you need to share and say something to enter. As the global competitions are on Twitter, Nvidia wants you to add a hashtag #TheMatrix, too.