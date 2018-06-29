Next-Gen Nvidia GPU Rumors: 11-Series Branding, Gamescom Launch Confirmed?

Rumors about Nvidia’s next-gen graphics cards have been running rampant. Lenovo has seemingly confirmed that the new GPUs will be called the 11-series and arrive sometime this fall. Meanwhile, a separate report has also suggested Nvidia will announce the cards at Gamescom in August.

Lenovo Leaks Branding & Availability?

In an interview from E3 by YouTuber Brainbean, Lenovo product manager Rex Stover discussed the Nvidia 11-series while showcasing the company’s new Cube C530 and C730 desktop PCs. On three separate occasions (around the 1:30, 2:50 and 3:40 marks in the video linked above), he referred to the rumored Nvidia tech as the 11-series, calling out the top-of-the-line model by name (1180) and giving a timetable for its arrival (this fall).

To be fair, it’s not uncommon for tech companies to give vague timetables and refer to unreleased products by their universally accepted moniker. The 11-series branding is no secret to anyone at this point, and it would be safe to presume that the top of the product stack would have similar branding as previous Nvidia GPUs.

However, this is a rare moment where a reputable company’s spokesperson is caught on camera giving some credence to rumor, and some could understandably give immense weight to his words. The casual tone with which the information was conveyed could be perceived as harmless hearsay or doctrine depending on who you ask, but only time will tell if these assertions are accurate.



Gamescom Launch?

A separate report by Videocardz suggests that Nvidia is already setting the stage to announce the new GPU series at Gamescom this August, stating that Nvidia is allegedly sending invitations to the press for the event with the promise of “hands-on demonstration of the latest PC gaming titles.”

The site offers no evidence for this claim, but the author suggests that “no one would offer a free trip to Europe if it wasn’t important.” This is a bit thin, but with another timely leak pointing to Q3 (fall) availability, an August announcement would make sense. However, there are plenty of opportunities (tech conferences) for Nvidia to unleash its new graphics card series between now and Q3, so we wouldn’t put all our eggs in one basket just yet.