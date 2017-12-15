Here Are Nvidia's Recommended Specs For 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds'

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will finally leave Early Access on December 20. It'll be a full-fledged PC release at that point, and when it debuts players will undoubtedly be scrambling to put together a build that can handle the game at High and Ultra settings for the best experience possible.
Nvidia wants to assist with PC planning, having put together a list of recommended graphics cards at GeForce.com to offer some insight into what kind of performance its products can offer. The GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card was recommended over the rest of the pack for its ability to run PUBG at 60 FPS at 1920x1080 resolution without frame drops. The card managed to produce 72 FPS on average at 2560x1440, with dips to 61 FPS at some points. Comparatively, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ran at 60 FPS with settings on High.
Nvidia's guide says that achieving 60 FPS at max quality Ultra settings in PUBG will require you to go up one step in terms of your GPU. You'll need at least a GeForce GTX 1070 for 1920x1080, a GeForce GTX 1080 for 2560x1440, and a factory-overclocked GeForce GTX 1080 Ti to support 3840x2160.
If you're looking to optimize your setup and plan on utilizing Nvidia for some serious PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, you might want to check out the entirety of the settings update here. Recently, the game just made its way to Xbox One via Xbox Game Preview, and Microsoft is planning on bundling the Xbox One version with future Xbox One X units.
Players have been absolutely ravenous for everything PUBG. Recently, the game introduced the new desert map Miramar, following six months of various teases and screenshots that leaked out slowly to players. It debuted ahead of the game's jump to consoles and alongside it a new vaulting mechanic, an improved UI, and a smattering of additional new features were introduced.
It also continues to shatter records, especially in terms of concurrent players. According to SteamCharts, the last 30 days have seen the game peaking at 2.9 million players, with an average of nearly 1.4 million on a regular basis. Its popularity among players and streamers alike is undeniable, with viewers flocking to PUBG streams in droves over Twitch giant League of Legends in August, according to Twitch data analyst group Gamoloco. These numbers aren’t surprising, given that the title has managed to sell more than 10 million copies since its debut in March.
People are hopelessly attracted to the allure of the action-packedPUBG, and with the game racking up nominations and awards for its industry takeover this past year, it looks like there's nowhere to go but up for this battle royale darling.
|Name
|PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
|Type
|Shooter
|Developer
|Bluehole
|Publisher
|Bluehole
|Platforms
|PC, Xbox One
|Where To Buy
|Steam
|Release Date
|March 23, 2017 (Early Access)December 20, 2017 (Official release)
It's poorly optimized most likely.
That's some sad developer coding right there.
Poorly optimized indeed.
Non test server:
intel i7 7770k
16gigs ram = avg 60 fps on hight- Ultra-54 fps lowest
ssd
Nvidia 970 4gb
1080ti 8 gig = avg 90-120 fps
Test server=
970 = 80-88 fps
1080ti = 144-160 fps
This is based off a 1080p asus 144hz monitor 27 inch
Friend with a 1060 with a intel 17 4790K and 8 gigs of ram gets 80-100 fps
I run a OC to 4.7 4790k with 32GB ram and ssd.
so I expect to get the same results in v1.0
I don't understand your concern that NVidia or AMD are recommending specs. They are simply running the game on their own hardware then figuring out what you need to hit say 60FPS/1080p/High settings.
Their recommendations should be similar to anybody else who tests the game, though you can and should get more than one opinion if concerned.
The game appears reasonably WELL OPTIMIZED so far on PC. Yes, it needs some CPU improvements but overall it's looking great.
As for the GPU, a GTX1050Ti (has 4GB of VRAM) does a pretty good job of you properly tweak the settings.
TANYAC,
The temperature of a CPU or GPU alone doesn't tell you anything about how optimized a game is. I'm not saying it's well optimized or not, though I can tell you if the GPU is running HOT, and FPS is unlocked, then the code is actually using more of its processing capabilities than a game that is less hot, so in that sense it's actually MORE OPTIMIZED.
So if a GPU runs relatively cool in one game vs another there's either:
a) an FPS cap (i.e. VSYNC), or
b) CPU bottleneck, or
c) the game code isn't fully utilizing the GPU's resources
-maxMem=28000 -malloc=system -force-feature-level-11-0 -sm4
I have 32Gb of ram , adjust the -maxmem=xxxx according to your ram.