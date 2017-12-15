Here Are Nvidia's Recommended Specs For 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds'

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will finally leave Early Access on December 20. It'll be a full-fledged PC release at that point, and when it debuts players will undoubtedly be scrambling to put together a build that can handle the game at High and Ultra settings for the best experience possible.

Nvidia wants to assist with PC planning, having put together a list of recommended graphics cards at GeForce.com to offer some insight into what kind of performance its products can offer. The GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card was recommended over the rest of the pack for its ability to run PUBG at 60 FPS at 1920x1080 resolution without frame drops. The card managed to produce 72 FPS on average at 2560x1440, with dips to 61 FPS at some points. Comparatively, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ran at 60 FPS with settings on High.

Nvidia's guide says that achieving 60 FPS at max quality Ultra settings in PUBG will require you to go up one step in terms of your GPU. You'll need at least a GeForce GTX 1070 for 1920x1080, a GeForce GTX 1080 for 2560x1440, and a factory-overclocked GeForce GTX 1080 Ti to support 3840x2160.

If you're looking to optimize your setup and plan on utilizing Nvidia for some serious PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, you might want to check out the entirety of the settings update here. Recently, the game just made its way to Xbox One via Xbox Game Preview, and Microsoft is planning on bundling the Xbox One version with future Xbox One X units.

Players have been absolutely ravenous for everything PUBG. Recently, the game introduced the new desert map Miramar, following six months of various teases and screenshots that leaked out slowly to players. It debuted ahead of the game's jump to consoles and alongside it a new vaulting mechanic, an improved UI, and a smattering of additional new features were introduced.

It also continues to shatter records, especially in terms of concurrent players. According to SteamCharts, the last 30 days have seen the game peaking at 2.9 million players, with an average of nearly 1.4 million on a regular basis. Its popularity among players and streamers alike is undeniable, with viewers flocking to PUBG streams in droves over Twitch giant League of Legends in August, according to Twitch data analyst group Gamoloco. These numbers aren’t surprising, given that the title has managed to sell more than 10 million copies since its debut in March.

People are hopelessly attracted to the allure of the action-packedPUBG, and with the game racking up nominations and awards for its industry takeover this past year, it looks like there's nowhere to go but up for this battle royale darling.