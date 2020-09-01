Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer Claims to Boost Gaming Performance by Reducing Lag

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia's got a new trick up its sleeve, fitting for eSports gamers who treasure every millisecond. The Nvidia, Reflex Latency Analyzer announced today is a tool that optimizes the rendering pipeline across the CPU and GPU to reduce latency by up to 50%, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said today.

Nvidia will release the feature in September via a Game-Ready driver with support for Valorant, Fortnite Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone and Destiny 2. However, owners of upcoming 360Hz monitors only need to connect their mouse to use it.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

According to Nvidia, Reflex Latency Analyzer will help gamers, which have a typical reaction time of 150 milliseconds, improve in eSports. Huang pointed to an opponent travelling 1,500 pixels per second in Valorant (pictured above) and being vulnerable for only 180 milliseconds. Therefore, the gamer can only hit the opponent if their gaming PC adds less than 30 milliseconds.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia today also pointed to IPS monitors from Asus (presumably the ROG Swift 360Hz), Dell (likely the Alienware AW2521H), Acer (probably the Predator X25) and MSI having Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer built in as well.

(Image credit: Nvidia)