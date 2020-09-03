RTX 3080 Smashes Through Doom Eternal at Over 100 FPS in 4K

In Nvidia's keynote launching the RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and RTX 3070, Nvidia hasn't shown actual frame rate numbers on games running on the RTX Ampere GPUs. That changes today. On the official GeForce YouTube channel, Nvidia shows off their RTX 3080 graphics card running Doom Eternal with a frame rate OSD at 4K resolution with maxed out graphics settings.



In the video, we can see the RTX 3080 screaming through the title at over 100 fps during gameplay, including intense fire fights. The lowest frame rate recorded during the video was around 110 fps for a brief second and the highest of around 175 fps.



For a few cut-scenes, Nvidia shows a direct comparison of the RTX 2080 Ti to the RTX 3080. The RTX 2080 Ti was averaging around 80-90 fps while the RTX 3080 was in the mid-130 fps range for most of the scene. That's easily a 60% difference in performance.



Nvidia's gameplay demonstrates that Ampere isn't just a fast ray-tracing card. At least in this demo, pure rasterized performance in games is significantly faster than Ampere's predecessors.

Doom Eternal RTX 3080 Frame Rate OSD (Image credit: NVidia)

As a side note, we can see Nvidia is running an unreleased driver for the RTX 3080 in the demo, version 455.77. This could be the launch driver for the RTX 3000 series coming soon.

Of course, we're still waiting for the opportunity to review the RTX 3080 and other Ampere GPUs ourselves, so stay tuned.