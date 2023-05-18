All the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Cards Announced so Far

We've compiled a list of the upcoming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB graphics cards in preparation for next week's launch, which will vie for a spot on our list of the best graphics cards. We have included models from five brands, counting Nvidia and its Founders Edition model, Gigabyte/Aorus, Zotac, PNY, and Colorful. Unfortunately, Asus and MSI are delayed in their RTX 4060 Ti announcements but we expect cards from these two brands to appear shortly.



To reiterate, we've only compiled a list of 4060 Ti cards featuring 8GB of memory for the time being, since the 8GB model will launch the soonest on May 24th. However, 16GB models from AIB partners will be nearly identical to the ones shown here, just with double the VRAM and a higher price. The exception is the Founders Edition model, which Nvidia will offer exclusively for the 8GB variant.



The GeForce RTX 4060-series was announced earlier, featuring the RTX 4060, RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, and RTX 4060 Ti 16GB. The RTX 4060 Ti 8GB highlighted in this article will launch on May 24th with a starting price of $399, featuring the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, 34 SMs, 4352 CUDA cores, 2535MHz boost clock, 18Gbps GDDR6 memory, 32MB of L2 cache for 554 GBps of effective memory bandwidth, and a 160W TGP (Total Graphics Power). Here's the rundown of all the models that have been announced so far.

Nvidia

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Founders Edition will be the only 4060-series Founders Edition card. It will have 8GB of VRAM and looks to be nearly identical in design to the RTX 4070, except with a different color shroud. Under the hood, it will of course have a different PCB, GPU, and other components, but the aesthetics look good and we expect it to set a reasonably high bar for other RTX 4060 Ti cards to clear.



Best Buy remains Nvidia's exclusive partner for Founders Edition cards, and they'll be sold at the official $399 MSRP. You can expect our review to post next week, one day ahead of the official launch.

Asus

We'll update the article with Asus' cards once they're revealed. We expect that, like MSI, there will be a large variety of options, including a dual-fan base model and ranging up to the ROG Strix tier.

MSI

MSI "wins" right now with a whopping eight different SKUs for the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB. Of course, that's really four variants, and then overclocked versions of each of those (the "Gaming X" cards are also overclocked, even though they don't include "OC" in their model names). We expect the Ventus cards to be the base models, though the triple-fan 3X may carry a slightly price premium over the dual-fan 2X model. The Gaming models will have larger coolers and additional premium features.



MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming 8G

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming Trio 8G

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming X 8G

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming X Trio 8G

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X Black 8G

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X Black OC 8G

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 3X 8G

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 3X OC 8G

Gigabyte | Aorus

Gigabyte has announced five different RTX 4060 Ti 8GB models so far, ranging from the compact Aero OC and the base model Eagle cards, and topping out with the Aorus Elite and Gaming OC models. There may be non-OC variants of the Aero and Gaming cards as well, though those aren't currently listed. We expect the Eagle to sell for Nvidia's $399 MSRP, while the other four cards will likely carry a moderate price increase.



Aorus GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Elite 8G

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming OC 8G

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Aero OC 8G

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Eagle OC 8G

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Eagle 8G

Zotac

Zotac has announced three dual-fan RTX 4060 Ti 8GB graphics cards so far, including black and white versions. These cards have an aerodynamic (read: curved) aesthetic with a 2.2-slot wide cooler that features Zotac’s IceStorm 2.0 advanced cooling solution.



Zotac has also unveiled a Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse themed Twin Edge 4060 Ti 8GB model that comes with a bundle of themed goodies, including a tote bag, and decorative decals to commemorate the movie that releases in theaters on June 2. The card itself has been modified with Spider-Man decals on the fans, as well as a custom (magnetic) backplate featuring the same theme.



Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Twin Edge 8GB

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Twin Edge OC White Edition 8GB

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Twin Edge OC 8GB - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Bundle

PNY

PNY also has three different 4060 Ti models. Two are base model configurations, meaning they should be priced at $399. The overclocked Verto card will likely have a modest price premium.



PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti XLR8 Gaming Verto OC Edition 8GB

PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti XLR8 Gaming Verto Edition 8GB

PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Verto Dual Fan Edition 8GB

Colorful

Colorful announced five different models, two of which come with a factory overclock. We don't normally see Colorful cards in the US as much as other brands, though the company sells a lot of cards in Asia.



Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Advanced OC-V 8GB

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ultra W-V 8GB

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ultra W Duo OC-V 8GB

Colorful GeForce RTX 4060 Ti NB EX-V 8GB

Colorful GeForce RTX 4060 Ti NB EX Duo-V 8GB