Nvidia RTX Broadcast Engine Taps RTX GPUs to Give Streamers AR, Green Screens

Credit: Nvidia

Nvidia today announced RTX Broadcast Engine, which it described as "a new set of RTX-accelerated software development kits that use the AI capabilities of GeForce RTX GPUs to transform livestreams," ahead of the annual gathering of the world's top streamers at TwitchCon 2019.

The company said that RTX Broadcast Engine utilizes the Tensor Cores found in its RTX GPUs to "enable virtual green screens, style filters and augmented reality effects" without requiring dedicated equipment. Those features could allow rising streamers to improve their production values without requiring a significant upfront investment that could easily be lost if they fail to find success in the somewhat unpredictable field.

NVIDIA RTX Broadcast Engine | Introducing Real-Time AI SDKs for Streaming

Nvidia also partnered with Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) to make RTX Greenscreen available to all of the popular streaming app's users. The company plans to show off the green screen feature at TwitchCon 2019 and said it will debut in "the coming months." It's not yet clear when the other SDKs revealed alongside RTX Broadcast Engine--the aptly named RTX AR and RTX Style Filters--will be released to the public.

Developers have also brought support for the Nvidia Video Codec SDK (used "for fast, high-quality streaming") to three more apps. It's now integrated in the Twitch Studio broadcasting app that debuted in August, the Go Live feature used to stream via Discord and the Elgato Game Capture Software used to record 4K HDR content at 60 frames per second with the new 4K60 Pro MK.2 capture card.

More information about the RTX Broadcast Engine can be found on Nvidia's developer website. Devs can apply for early access to the SDKs now, and Nvidia will present its "RTX Greenscreen in OBS, new RTX Studio laptops and upcoming RTX games" at the OBS booth at TwitchCon.