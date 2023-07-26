Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Shortage Unfolds in China: Reports

Graphics cards based on Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB graphics processor from various manufacturers are in short supply in China, according to MyDrivers. The report claims that Nvidia reduced supply of these graphics cards to the channel in a bid to avoid cut-throat competition and price cuts.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB add-in-boards are on our list of the best graphics cards available today as they combine great performance with a contemporary feature set and a relatively low price. Most of Nvidia's AIB partners have more than two GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB models in their lineups, so the competition between these boards should be pretty intense.

Perhaps in a bid to avoid rivalry and price wars, Nvidia has allegedly deliberately reduced supply of GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB products to the channel in China. Another theory is that Nvidia wanted its partners to sell more GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB models, which carry a premium price tag, but the end result is still the same: numerous GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB models are out-of-stock in various stores in China.

Availability of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB and 16GB seems to be okay in the U.S. as there are plenty of such boards from various manufacturers available starting at $399 both at Amazon and at Newegg.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration TBP MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W $799 GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 200W $599 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106 4352 8GB or 16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 160W $399/$499 GeForce RTX 4060 AD106 3072 8GB 128-bit 17 GT/s GDDR6 115W $999

One of the things that differentiates Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards based on the Ada Lovelace architecture from their predecessors is sufficient supply early in the lifecycle. There are plenty of GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4070 Ti, and higher-end add-in-boards on the market and it does not look like it is hard to get a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in the U.S. Nonetheless, it looks like the latter boards are in short supply in some markets and it remains to be seen whether a similar problem will surface in the U.S.