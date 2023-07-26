Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Shortage Unfolds in China: Reports

By Anton Shilov
Chinese media claims that Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB is already in short supply.

Graphics cards based on Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB graphics processor from various manufacturers are in short supply in China, according to MyDrivers. The report claims that Nvidia reduced supply of these graphics cards to the channel in a bid to avoid cut-throat competition and price cuts.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB add-in-boards are on our list of the best graphics cards available today as they combine great performance with a contemporary feature set and a relatively low price. Most of Nvidia's AIB partners have more than two GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB models in their lineups, so the competition between these boards should be pretty intense.

Perhaps in a bid to avoid rivalry and price wars, Nvidia has allegedly deliberately reduced supply of GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB products to the channel in China. Another theory is that Nvidia wanted its partners to sell more GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB models, which carry a premium price tag, but the end result is still the same: numerous GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB models are out-of-stock in various stores in China.

Availability of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB and 16GB seems to be okay in the U.S. as there are plenty of such boards from various manufacturers available starting at $399 both at Amazon and at Newegg

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications
Row 0 - Cell 0 GPUFP32 CUDA CoresMemory ConfigurationTBPMSRP
GeForce RTX 4090 TiAD10218176 (?)24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?)600W (?)?
GeForce RTX 4090AD1021638424GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X450W$1,599
GeForce RTX 4080AD103972816GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X320W$1,199
GeForce RTX 4070 TiAD104768012GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X285W$799
GeForce RTX 4070AD104588812GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X200W$599
GeForce RTX 4060 TiAD10643528GB or 16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6160W$399/$499
GeForce RTX 4060AD10630728GB 128-bit 17 GT/s GDDR6115W$999

One of the things that differentiates Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards based on the Ada Lovelace architecture from their predecessors is sufficient supply early in the lifecycle. There are plenty of GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4070 Ti, and higher-end add-in-boards on the market and it does not look like it is hard to get a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in the U.S. Nonetheless, it looks like the latter boards are in short supply in some markets and it remains to be seen whether a similar problem will surface in the U.S.

